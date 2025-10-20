Will You Lose Your Job to AI? A New Survival Guide to Thriving in the AI Era

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is transforming work and life at breakneck speed. By 2030, millions of jobs will vanish, evolve or be reinvented. The strategies that worked yesterday won't be enough for tomorrow's workforce.

Transformation expert Ranan Lachman argues that disruption doesn't have to mean disaster. In his newly launched Amazon #1 Best Seller, Comfort Override: Future-Proof Your Life as AI Flips Your World, Lachman provides a science-backed roadmap to help readers rewire habits, build resilience, and turn uncertainty into opportunity.

Kirkus Reviews praises the book as "Engaging survival guide for anyone seeking not just to withstand disruption but to thrive on it."

Drawing on neuroscience, behavioral psychology and real-world case studies, Comfort Override introduces the ADAPT Framework and a practical 90-Day Transformation Sprint. Together, these tools give readers a repeatable system for navigating change in both career and life.

Inside the book, readers will learn how to:

Break free from routines that hold them back Make adaptability their superpower Future-proof their career, wealth and relationships

"At the core of every successful adaptation is the ability to step outside your comfort zone," said Lachman. "With the right mindset and tools, anyone can thrive in the face of AI and disruption."

Lachman's release comes at a critical moment. While corporations are investing billions in AI, employees are often paralyzed by fear and resistance. Comfort Override delivers a counter-narrative: that adaptability is not innate but learnable — and mastering it is the key to both personal growth and organizational success.

"Evolve intentionally or risk becoming obsolete," Lachman alerted. "Your comfort override should start now."

Comfort Override: Future-Proof Your Life as AI Flips Your World

Publisher: Stonehome Press

Release Date: October 20, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8993230306

Available Online (Amazon, B&N, Apple) and stores around you.

Order it here: https://www.amazon.com/Comfort-Override-Ranan-Lachman/dp/B0FRS1YN9T

About the Author

Ranan Lachman is a transformation expert with a BA in Computer Science and an MBA who has reinvented himself across radically different worlds — jet-fighter co-pilot, management consultant, Wall Street investment banker and CEO of multiple technology companies including Better Speech and Streamline. He lives what he teaches, having relocated to four countries across four continents and even circled the globe for a year with his family while managing a startup.

A dynamic speaker on artificial intelligence and business transformation, Lachman has published four books, and his insights have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and other leading outlets. He is a proud father of two and an avid Latin dance practitioner.

For more information and full media kit, please visit www.comfortoverride.com.

Media Contact:

Adriana Gomez

1-800-854-1134

[email protected]

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Post Office Box 2394

Friendswood, TX 77549

