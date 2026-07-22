Will Your Vote Count? Sen. Mark WARNER: LIVE

Midterms in Jeopardy. A P4D Webinar July 27, 6:30pm

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners 4 Democracy (P4D) will host U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, for a live national webinar discussion on protecting America's election system and strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions.

The free virtual event will be held Monday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Sen. Mark Warner to Join Partners4Democracy Webinar on Mon July 27 at 6:30 PM EST Sen. Warner will discuss the critical issue of Election Integrity

In a conversation with former NPR host Robert Siegel, Sen. Warner will focus on election security and challenges facing the upcoming midterms and future elections. The situation has been heightened by Trump's speech to the nation on Thursday evening in which he exaggerated and misrepresented old intelligence information and pushed for the Save America Act which would curtail voting rights in the U.S.

"President Trump's address was another desperate step in his endless attempt to interfere in our elections, said Sen. Warner. "I'm working around the clock to debunk the false claims of foreign interference, prevent any further attacks on our elections, and restore Americans' trust in our democratic process. We need every partner possible to join in that fight – I look forward to updating everyone on how we're pushing back and moving forward."

In a recent opinion piece for the New York Times, Sen. Warner writes, "Democracies rarely fail in a single moment. They are tested when the boundaries between lawful authority and political power are deliberately blurred. The idea that a president could fabricate an emergency to take control of elections would have been unthinkable not long ago. It must remain unacceptable now."

Following the senator, Cisco Aguilar, The Chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (and Secretary of State of Nevada) and Paul Smith of the Campaign Legal Center, will join Siegel to discuss "what you can do."

"The situation is already critical. The foundation of our entire democratic system is the vote — your vote," said P4D spokesperson Ed Cohen. "Our goal is to give the public the opportunity to hear first hand one of the nation's leading voices on election security, and to highlight concrete places and ways people can focus their energy and resources to push back against this dangerous threat to our democracy."

The event is free and open to the public. Registration

Partners 4 Democracy is a nonprofit organization formed six years ago to warn Americans that our democracy is under attack. We hold events on behalf of other nonprofits and support candidates who stand for the same positions we have. We do not collect money. We link contributors to the organizations or candidates. https://partners4democracy.org/

Media Contact: Jim Neustadt (301-943-1237) [email protected]

www.Partners4Democracy.Org

SOURCE Partners4Democracy