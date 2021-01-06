Willamette Surgery Center Celebrates Record Year Of Total Joint Replacements

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Surgery Center (WSC) achieved a milestone in 2020, performing 200 total joint replacements as of November and finished the year with a record 254 total joint replacements. Since 1999, WSC has performed 1,000 surgeries. WSC specializes in total outpatient joint replacements of the hip and knee, which allows patients to recover in the comfort of their home the same day as their surgery.

"We have found patients recover best at home and when that is combined with our state-of-the-art facility, our comprehensive patient education, and high satisfaction rates, we have a very successful outpatient joint program," notes hip and knee specialist, Dr. Dan Sewell.

Willamette Surgery Center was the first ambulatory surgery center in Oregon, fourth in the country, to receive Advanced Certification in total hip and total knee replacement from The Joint Commission. That was first achieved in 2017 and those rigorous standards have been maintained each year since.

"We have incredibly dedicated physicians and staff that have consistently grown the outpatient total joint program while maintaining The Joint Commissions standards," said Lorissa Addabbo, CEO of Hope Orthopedics of Oregon and Willamette Surgery Center. "Because of their commitment to patient safety and outstanding care we have achieved this milestone."

To celebrate their 200th total joint replacement in November, WSC donated 200 meals to the Salem Keizer Meals on Wheels program.

About Willamette Surgery Center: Willamette Surgery Center, located at 1445 State Street, Salem, Oregon offers the best in surgical technology in a comfortable environment. We offer both outpatient surgery and minimally invasive surgery to help move patients towards rapid recovery and return back to their lives as quickly as possible.

