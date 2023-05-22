Willamette University Announces New School of Computing and Information Sciences

News provided by

Willamette University

22 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

The move enhances the liberal arts university's existing offerings in computing and data science and becomes its fifth school

SALEM, Ore., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette University announced today the creation of a new School of Computing and Information Sciences to support the expansion of its rapidly growing computing and data science programs. 

The School of Computing and Information Sciences becomes the university's fifth school, joining the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Law, the Atkinson Graduate School of Management and the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland. The formal creation of the new school will help enhance Willamette's current offerings in computing and information science and create pathways for even more of the interdisciplinary opportunities that Willamette is known for.

"We are already growing and succeeding in this area and will continue to focus on how to make computing and data science more accessible to more students, whether they are art and design students, students who are already well into their careers or students who want to be able to apply computing and information science to the fields of cybersecurity, climate change, public health and beyond," said Jameson Watts, who will continue his departmental leadership role as dean of the new School. "We're teaching invaluable skills that can be applied in nearly every discipline across the university."

The school will house Willamette's existing undergraduate degrees in computing and data science and master's degree in data science, a new master's degree in computer science and additional planned undergraduate and graduate offerings in computer science, statistics and more.

The school's undergraduate programs will remain on Willamette's historic residential campus in downtown Salem, while graduate programs will be offered in Salem and at Willamette's facilities in Portland. 

"Computing and information science are among the most in-demand degree programs and courses at Willamette," said President Stephen E. Thorsett. "The formal creation of the new School helps us enhance our existing offerings in a way that not only helps meet the critical demands of the workforce but equips our students - from all backgrounds and career pathways - with the technological skills they'll need to fulfill their mission of building a better world. We're not just teaching them how to write code and read data sets; we're teaching them how to apply those skills in an ethical, creative and human-centered way."

By connecting the rigor and personalization of a liberal arts education with the breadth and depth of professional data science programs, Willamette is fulfilling its core mission and preparing the next generation of leaders to address the most complex issues of our time. Graduates of Willamette's data and computer science programs have gone on to careers with Google, Adobe, Pixar and EA. They are making animated characters come to life on screen, conducting ground-breaking research on human-centered computing and working at the intersections of art and computation. 

Willamette's computing and information sciences programs have grown tremendously over the past few years. With eight full-time core faculty in computer science, data science, and statistics and plans to hire for three more positions over the next year, the university is already home to the largest concentration of expertise among peer institutions in the region. 

Computer and data science are among the most popular undergraduate majors at Willamette's Salem campus. Long waitlists for the Introduction to Data Science course - open to all undergraduate majors - prompted administrators to open additional sections. Willamette will offer classes for its master's in data science on both its Salem and Portland campuses in Fall 2023 due to growing popularity. The largest cohort ever of MSDS students will graduate in August, and a new master's of computer science program will seat its first cohort of students in Fall 2024. 

SOURCE Willamette University

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.