Willamette Valley Pie Company Announces Rebrand and New All-Butter Crusts

Austin Kelly, CEO at WV Pie Co., explained, "We've come a long way from our roots as a farmer-owned frozen fruit company, meant to provide stability to local farm families." He continued, "This long-overdue update is the opportunity for our image to match how we've ripened as a brand."

Willamette Valley Pie Co.'s new identity officially goes live today across all the company's platforms and will be displayed in their new packaging, which presents homey blue, craft paper brown and brilliant white coloring to attract consumers while also affirming a natural feel. The farmhouse design underscores their usage of superior quality ingredients, while the window box packaging further emphasizes the brand's commitment to honesty and transparency, allowing buyers to get a glimpse of the pie before purchasing.

Their new line of pies with flakey all-butter crusts are made with half the ingredients of other brands. Consumers will soon be able to find the following fan favorites in the frozen section of select grocers nationwide as well as online:

Dutch Caramel Apple Pie

Cherry Crunch

Oregon Berry Blend Pie

Triple Chocolate Cream

Key Lime Pie

Traditional Pumpkin Pie

All-butter hand pies and an individual all-butter pie crust will also make their debut.

Further, part of what has led them to become so loved amongst consumers is the insistence of only using local sustainably-sourced ingredients. To honor this, Willamette Valley Pie Co. will continue to be committed to making the best all-natural pies while supporting small businesses and their local community.

Kelly elaborates, "Despite our focus on nationwide expansion in retail, we will always remember our roots. He clarified, "Not only is our origin story the core of our identity, but we also very much plan on continuing our regional fundraising efforts supporting small business and our local communities."

For more information, please visit wvpie.com and follow on Instagram @wvpie. And to get a taste for yourself, make sure to visit booth N2237 at Natural Products Expo West March 8-11.

About Willamette Valley Pie Company

Willamette Valley Pie Company, LLC. is one of the original all-natural pie companies. With nearly 100 years of family farming history in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, vertically integrating in 2001 to make delicious pies and desserts was an obvious next step for the company. Made with non-GMO, local and sustainably sourced ingredients, Willamette Valley Pie Co. now offers 9-inch fruit and cream pies, 5-inch mini pies, as well as a variety of hand pies, cobblers, crisps, and IQF frozen fruit. Their new product line includes the first 100% all-butter crust pies in the market, featuring fan favorites like the Dutch Caramel Apple Pie, Triple Chocolate Cream and scratch made Key Lime Pies incorporate farm fresh ingredients you would use at home. Willamette Valley Pie Co. continues to be committed to bringing families and communities together around the table and through their fundraising program. For more information about Willamette Valley Pie Co., visit www.wvpie.com, or @wvpie on Instagram and @WVPIECO on Facebook.

