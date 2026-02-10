Willamette Valley Vineyards Announces Organizational Changes to its Distribution and Sales Strategies

These key adjustments support East Coast sales and brand representation across the country

SALEM HILLS, Ore., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI, WVVIP) announced today that it has made significant changes to its distribution in major states on the East Coast, including aligning its distribution in New York State and the Mid-Atlantic region with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

This Mid-Atlantic change aligns Maryland and the District of Columbia with the company's existing relationship in Virginia. The transition to utilize RNDC's expansive network within New York State positions the winery to reach new and existing consumers in this essential market.

"Through its partnership with the Opici family over the past four years, RNDC has made significant investments in the New York State market, more than doubling its sales force and adding full state coverage with its new Syracuse warehouse. We are excited about the opportunity ahead to strengthen our presence in this critical market for Oregon wine and our flagship Pinot Noir varietal," said Willamette Valley Vineyards CEO Michael Osborn.

"We value partners who share our commitment to quality, innovation, and building brands with intention," said Joel Polichene, State Executive Vice President of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. at Republic National Distributing Company. "Willamette Valley Vineyards reflects those principles, and we're energized by the opportunity to deepen their reach across key East Coast and Mid ‑ Atlantic markets through the strength of our local teams."

Willamette Valley Vineyards also announced two additions to its national sales division and a reorganization of its sales team into five regions. Robert Goodrich joined the company as Eastern Region Sales Director, bringing more than 15 years of experience in wine distribution and supplier sales, most recently serving as Regional Director of Chains for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Jimmy Lewis was named California Sales Manager and joined the company with more than 30 years of experience representing California wineries, wholesale distribution, and an earlier culinary career.

They join the team led by Senior Director of National Sales Rebecca Geschwender, alongside Shelli Fowler, Central Region Sales Director; Tyler Voorhies, West Region Sales Director; and Chelsie Jewell, who manages the winery's significant local Oregon business.

"Willamette Valley Vineyards remains focused on innovation and identifying new, strategic points of distribution, particularly at the national level," adds Osborn. "To support this focus, we have organized our internal team and, on a market-by-market basis, selected the selling organizations best suited to share our passion for Oregon wines with our retail and restaurant partners."

Furthermore, the company has transitioned its Pennsylvania representation to Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, effective immediately. These refinements within the winery's distribution relationships and sales team re-arrangement will allow Willamette Valley Vineyards to continue serving its consumer base effectively, drive meaningful growth and strengthen our market position.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by President Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. In addition, all vineyards have been certified sustainable by the LIVE and Salmon-Safe programs. With 1,000 acres under vine, Willamette farms its Estate winery in the Salem Hills, sparkling winery Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills, pioneering Tualatin Estate Vineyard near Forest Grove and Elton Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. The winery has expanded recently to include nine tasting rooms in Oregon, Washington and California – growth made possible by the stock ownership of many wine enthusiasts.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a leading beverage alcohol distributor specializing in wine and spirits, RNDC brings the industry's brightest talent together to ignite opportunity for suppliers, customers, and associates. Through strong relationships across the on- and off-premise, RNDC helps build brands, drive execution, and connect products with the consumers they are intended to serve. Guided by a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and long-term partnership, RNDC is focused on being the most valuable partner to all we serve.

With roots extending before Prohibition and a forward-looking approach to distribution, RNDC operates within the three-tier system at the intersection of craft, scale, and execution. The company works in the rare space where passion for the category meets unrelenting quality, continuously raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution and delivering meaningful value across the industry. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications, at [email protected].

