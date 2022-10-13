Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers Preferred Stock Ownership Through TiiCKER for Limited Time

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI & WVVIP) or ("Willamette"), Oregon's certified sustainable, leading winery and producer of Pinot Noir, is teaming with TiiCKER, the world's premier direct-to-shareholder loyalty and rewards platform, to maximize its 2022 Preferred Stock Offering to fund growth.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Logo

Willamette Valley Vineyards has partnered with TiiCKER for several years to maximize its Preferred Stock Offering to fund growth while rewarding retail shareholders with unique rewards and perks (www.TiiCKER.com/WVVIP). Individual investors in Willamette Valley Vineyards preferred stock enjoy discounts, owner-only experiences, exclusive access to new releases and the opportunity to take dividends in wine credit.

Willamette Valley Vineyards pioneered the community-funded business model in 1989. The Preferred Stock Offering (www.wvv.com/Ownership) is intended to fund the expansion of the Oregon winery and its growing portfolio of tasting rooms, restaurants and production facilities, such as the company's new sparkling winery Domaine Willamette in Oregon's Dundee Hills. Investors may purchase shares at $5.25 per share, offering an annual 4.19% dividend or wine credit with 15% more value, if your application and subscription agreement are received or postmarked by October 31, 2022, and accepted. The minimum purchase is 300 shares ($1,575) and the maximum purchase is 2,300 shares ($12,075.00). The share price will increase to $5.35 on November 1, 2022. Priority to become Owners is given to wine enthusiasts who will support their investment as Wine Club Members or use their dividends as wine credits.

"As wine enthusiasts own the winery, they are providing the capital to obtain top talent, vineyards and equipment. They are also fueling our growth with the purchasing and wine recommendations they make to their friends and neighbors," said Willamette Valley Vineyards Founder and CEO Jim Bernau. "Partnering with TiiCKER aligns perfectly with our mission and allows us to expand our reach to wine enthusiasts and foodies looking for an investment that fits their lifestyle and gives them the perks of ownership."

TiiCKER Founder and CEO, Jeff Lambert, added, "Willamette Valley Vineyards believes in connecting with shareholders and TiiCKER's platform is perfectly suited to not only verify ownership to validate WVVI shareholder perks, but to also connect with other investors who love great wine."

WVVI was the first SEC-authorized, community-funded business in the nation, spurring a growing number of laws allowing for community-based funding of other small businesses across the country. Founder Jim Bernau's vision of creating world-class wine via shared ownership inspired wine enthusiasts investing in common (WVVI) and preferred (WVVIP) stock, producing tens of thousands of enthusiastic Owners to date.

TiiCKER rewards shareholders in Willamette Valley Vineyards by granting unprecedented access to next-level perks, commission-free trading and customized content unique to their investment and lifestyle interests. TiiCKER verifies ownership on behalf of company brand partners – like WVVI – and offers new ways to connect, engage and reward their owners.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All of the winery's vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE (Low Impact Viticulture and Enology) and Salmon-Safe programs. For more information, call (800) 344-9463, contact [email protected] or visit www.wvv.com.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms that provide consumers and everyday investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom content to help consumer shareholders to discover and connect with companies and brands that fit their interests and lifestyle. For its public company partners, TiiCKER created the first mechanism to market directly to their largest untapped affinity group – owners. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Knutson

[email protected]

(989) 277-1438

SOURCE TiiCKER