WillDom Announces New Presence in US, Ukraine, Romania, and Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WillDom is proud to announce its expansion with the addition of four new offices: WillDom Rio de la Plata, WillDom Ukraine, WillDom Romania, and WillDom Pilar.

Our new partners bring diverse industry expertise:

Tecbeats, now operating as WillDom Rio de la Plata : Specializes in the Broadcast and Airlines sectors.

: Specializes in the Broadcast and Airlines sectors. JustSoft Lab, now WillDom Ukraine : Covers Healthcare, Finance, E-Commerce, Hospitality & Food, Real Estate, and Travel industries.

: Covers Healthcare, Finance, E-Commerce, Hospitality & Food, Real Estate, and Travel industries. BetterQA, now WillDom Romania : Focuses on IoT, Digital Audio, Healthcare, Fintech, Big Data, Transport Logistics, and HR.

: Focuses on IoT, Digital Audio, Healthcare, Fintech, Big Data, Transport Logistics, and HR. Together Consulting, now WillDom Pilar: Provides Business Transformation services.

This integration enhances our team's proficiency and insight, enabling us to offer cutting-edge tech solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs.

Strategic Alliances:

The establishment of WillDom Rio de la Plata reflects the successful partnership between David Levy, founder of Tecbeats, and Javier Ibañez-Padilla, Chief Networking Officer (CNO) at WillDom. This alliance, built on shared values and a commitment to excellence, leverages Tecbeats' expertise in the Broadcast and Airlines sectors to significantly enhance WillDom's service offerings and deliver greater value to our clients.

"Partnering with Tecbeats opens doors to endless possibilities, fueling our commitment to excellence in delivering cutting-edge tech solutions with a human touch."

– Javier Ibañez-Padilla, Chief Networking Officer at WillDom

The strategic alliance with JustSoft Lab, headquartered in the US, with operations in Ukraine and neighbour countries, and the new alliance with BetterQA, headquartered in Romania, further strengthens our European presence. The expertise and knowledge of our Ukraine team, combined with the capabilities of the Romanian Branch, will enhance our ability to serve clients across Europe more effectively.

Together Consulting, as the Pilar Branch, introduces innovative business approaches and new focuses for our services and solutions. This collaboration amplifies our capabilities and ensures enhanced service delivery and client satisfaction across various industries.

Foundation of Partnership:

The partnership between Tecbeats, JustSoft Lab, BetterQA, Together Consulting, and WillDom is founded on respect, trust, and a dedication to delivering top-tier technology solutions. Leveraging their agile models and talent pool alongside WillDom's expertise in software development, the alliance is poised to offer comprehensive, customer-focused solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations in today's world.

