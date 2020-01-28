Willenken Launches New Brand and Website

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based litigation boutique Willenken launched its new brand and website this week, reflecting the firm's distinctive capabilities and drive to obtain great results.

The new brand embraces the firm's shortened moniker, which was announced in 2019.

"It was only fitting to create a new brand while we positioned the firm under a new name," said Paul Loh, Willenken's managing partner. "We wanted a fresh take on what has always been our mission—to be a prominent trial firm with an uncompromised commitment to winning—that also reflects our firm's team-oriented and strategic approach to delivering superior results for our clients."

The new Willenken.com is designed to help decision-makers understand more about Willenken and what the firm's attorneys bring to the table. The goal is to give visitors all the facts they need to make informed decisions.

To that end, the website places greater emphasis on the attorney biographies and practice area descriptions, detailing what each attorney offers their clients and how the firm functions as a cohesive team. The firm's work is spotlighted through "Winning Matters": in-depth case studies that demonstrate the ability of Willenken lawyers to rise above challenges to achieve solutions for their clients.

"It's easy to claim excellence; it's harder to show it," Loh stated. "Our new website does exactly that: it provides concrete evidence of what we can do."

Willenken's new logo is a modern take on an Art Deco aesthetic, with sleek, interconnecting lines creating a sense of momentum. The design is inspired by the firm's approach to complex litigation; formulating clear strategies to guide every action, while never losing sight of clients' objectives.

"The firm's creativity, diversity, and talent come to life in the new brand and website," explained Jil Rinne, Willenken's director of marketing and communications. "Every aspect is full of personality and tells Willenken's story in an entirely new and effective way."

Willenken worked with fSquared Marketing, a marketing agency and consultancy, on the brand and website project. The entire user experience is made even more seamless with mobile-friendly content that easily translates across all viewing platforms.

To experience Willenken's new look and learn more about the firm's client-focused, results-driven approach, please visit www.willenken.com.

About Willenken LLP

Willenken is a premier boutique litigation firm based in Los Angeles. The minority-owned and majority-women firm focuses exclusively on complex commercial litigation, and is renowned for its formidable trial capabilities and innovative strategic acumen.

SOURCE Willenken LLP

Related Links

www.willenken.com

