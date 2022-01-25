willhaben integrates Cappasity 3DShot for the remote demonstration of cars

SANTA СLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now car sellers can create interactive 3D demonstrations of their vehicles and attract more potential buyers to their ads. To digitize a car in 3D, sellers use 3DShot app developed by Cappasity.

With more than 125,000 vehicle ads, willhaben is a strong player in the local car market with more than 16 million visits per month (Source: ÖWA 12/2021, Visits) in its Auto & Motor division. The platform has more than 2,900 satisfied business customers in its Auto & Motor network. The company's success is based on the enormous number of ads, strong regional content, excellent customer care and a great customer experience.

Thanks to Cappasity, pro car sellers can now create interactive 3D Views of their vehicles and share them on the willhaben platform. An interactive 3D View demonstrates a car from all angles of perception and allows buyers to examine it as they would offline: rotate it, zoom in and see all tiny details. This opportunity is especially important for used car buyers since they get a chance to notice any hidden damages on the vehicle like chips, dents, scratches, meaning they can choose a used car online with confidence.

To create a 3D View, car sellers need to download the 3DShot app on their smartphone, launch the vehicle capturing mode in the app and walk around the vehicle. The app will automatically create a 3D View that can be further published on the willhaben ad. willhaben users can find a step-by-step tutorial on the willhaben website <

About willhaben

willhaben overall provides more than 10 million offers with used cars, real estate, jobs, and items of all kinds. A joint venture of the Austrian Styria Media Group and Adevinta, willhaben has been present on the mobile market since 2013 with its own app for iOS and Android. The willhaben website is one of the most visited websites in Austria.

willhaben website: https://www.willhaben.at/

About Cappasity Inc.

Cappasity is a comprehensive solution for the interactive visualization of products in 3D, which creates an immersive shopping experience for e-commerce.

Cappasity lets companies create & deliver 3D/AR experiences to blur the line between online and in-store shopping. It is the first scalable and easy-to-adopt solution for complex e-commerce projects that only takes 3 minutes/SKU to create a 3D and embed it into a store.

Our clients see higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), higher time on the product page, less returns, and less customer inquiries when their products have interactive 3D images. The platform also provides unique 3D analytics tool based on AI to track customers' online behavior and ensure the best product presentation online.

