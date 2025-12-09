William & Wall Welcomes David Barnett as Vice Chairman

Barnett joins Executive Chairman Michael Tully in expanding William & Wall's leadership across the national middle-market M&A advisory landscape.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William & Wall , a premier investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions for privately held middle-market companies, today announced the appointment of David Barnett as Vice Chairman. Mr. Barnett will help lead the next phase of the firm's growth initiatives, expanding its work with founder-led and private equity-backed businesses on complex strategic mandates. Alongside Executive Chairman Michael Tully, each leader has played a defining role in Arizona's business community for more than three decades.

David Barnett, Vice Chairman at William & Wall.

"A great advisor can take the same market, the same buyer pool, and create a radically different result," said Tro Panosian, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of William & Wall. "David has that catalytic effect — pairing sharp judgment with the trust and precision clients rely on in generational transactions." Mr. Panosian began his career in J.P. Morgan's Technology, Media & Telecommunications investment banking group in New York City.

"What sets William & Wall apart is a disciplined process refined through decades of experience," said Michael Tully, Executive Chairman of William & Wall and former CEO of AAA Arizona. "David's addition reinforces our world-class advisory platform — protecting founder legacies through rigorous execution while fueling the firm's next chapter of growth."

William & Wall is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based investment banking firm advising on mergers and acquisitions for privately held middle-market businesses. The firm specializes in sell-side engagements and strategic advisory, leveraging deep transactional expertise and a targeted network of strategic and financial acquirers. For more information, visit www.williamandwall.com .

