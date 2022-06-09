William B. Lawson, MD, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William B. Lawson, MD, Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional in the field of Psychiatry.

Dr. Lawson is a practicing Psychiatrist as well as a teaching professional. He has been in mental health practice for 30 years, including the last three in private practice. He is a Professor in the Psychology Department at George Washington University and the University of Maryland. Additionally, Dr. Lawson is a retired Emeritus Professor of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas. Furthermore, he led the Sandra Joy Anderson Community Health and Wellness Center as the former Director of Community Health Programs and Professor at Huston-Tillotson University.

Dr. Lawson earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology from the University of New Hampshire and a medical degree from the Pritzker School of Medicine of Chicago. He completed his residency in Adult Psychiatry at Stanford University and a fellowship in Psychopharmacology at the National Institute of Mental Health. He is board-certified in Psychiatry, Psychopharmacology, and Addiction Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and recognized as a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

Raised in a racially segregated community of Virginia, Dr. Lawson strives to help marginalized individuals and communities, particularly in the area of mental health care and services. He recently founded the Institute for Reducing Disparities to address those concerns.

In addition to his medical and teaching roles, Dr. Lawson has served on the Health Disparities Education, Awareness, Research, and Training Consortium for the University of Texas at Austin. Leading as the Director of Health Disparities Policy and Research Austin Travis County Integral Care, he helped implement RAISE (Recovery After an Initial Psychotic Episode). This primary care program provides intense early interventions and medication-assisted therapies for opiate abusers having psychotic episodes.

Dr. Lawson has held several senior leadership positions, including Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Howard University, President of the District of Columbia's Mental Health America chapter, President of the Washington Psychiatric Society, Chair of the Section of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences of the National Medical Association, President of the Black Psychiatrists of America, Chief of Psychiatry at the Roudebush Veterans Administration Hospital, and Chief Medical Officer for the State of Tennessee's Department of Mental Health.

Dr. Lawson is a member of the Sigma Xi Scientific Honor Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He was also the honored recipient of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill Exemplary Psychiatrist Award and Outstanding Psychologist Award; the Jeanne Spurlock Award from the American Psychiatric Association; and the E.Y. Williams Clinical Scholar of Distinction Award from the National Medical Association.

Dr. Lawson has published more than 200 scholarly works and is committed to tackling mental health and substance abuse disparities by securing various federal, industry, and foundation funds.

In addition to his medical and teaching excellence, Dr. Lawson is also a national champion in Judo and previously practiced Jiu-Jitsu.

