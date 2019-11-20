William B. Reily IV Named CEO of Reily Foods Company

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reily Foods Company announced today that it has appointed William B. Reily IV President and CEO. The 117-year-old company was founded by Reily's great-grandfather in 1902, and today manufactures and markets numerous consumer packaged food products. Southern staples such as Luzianne Tea, French Market Coffee, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, as well as other brands like New England Coffee, Swans Down Cake Flour, Two Alarm and Carroll Shelby Texas Chili Kits are among a diverse portfolio of brands. In addition to its line of heritage brands, Reily Foods also manufactures many private label products for major wholesalers and retailers.

William B. Reily IV Named CEO of Reily Foods

Reily began working summers in the factory at the age of 14. After earning a degree in History from Tulane University, he worked in Switzerland for Nestle, the world's largest food company. Reily returned to the states and joined his family's business, starting in route sales and working in marketing management, systems implementation, internal audit and brand acquisitions.

Reily then branched out into innovative new spaces to foster company growth in diversified businesses. One such venture was Fuelman, which ultimately grew to become (FLT-NYSE), a Financial Technology Company that is now the newest company in the S&P 500.

Starting Abita Springs Water Company in the early 90's, he grew the business into a super-regional bottled water brand. Yet Hurricane Katrina proved too much to overcome and decimated Abita's production facility. Reily pivoted the company from a five-gallon home delivery service to evamor, an all-natural alkaline artesian water. evamor is now a retail regional leader in the premium bottled water sector.

"I have been 'steeped' in all aspects of this business since I was a child," said Reily. "I can remember every lesson, pearl of wisdom and act of kindness expressed by my father and grandfather. I am very excited about the next 100 years of our company, and what it means for my sons and hopefully their children."

After the death of his father, Wm. Boatner Reily III, he became President and CEO of Wm. B Reily & Co. For the last three years, he has focused on real estate development in New Orleans. Reily turned the company's previous factory and office on Magazine St. into The Kalorama, a premier condominium, apartment, and retail space in the Warehouse Arts District.

Editor's Note: Please see attached for picture William B. Reily IV.

About Reily Foods Company

Established in 1902, Reily Foods Company is a family-owned business based in New Orleans, one of the world's great culinary centers. With manufacturing facilities in New Orleans LA, Knoxville TN and Malden MA, Reily Foods manufactures and markets a wide range of quality food products sold in grocery stores and restaurants throughout the United States. Reily Foods' brands include Luzianne brand tea, New England brand coffee, French Market brand coffee, Blue Plate brand mayonnaise, JFG brand coffee and mayonnaise, Swans Down brand cake flour, Wick Fowler's 2-Alarm brand and Carroll Shelby's brand chili seasoning kits, La Martinique brand salad dressings, TryMe brand Tiger Sauce, and No Pudge! brand fat free brownie mixes. Reily Foods Company is also a trusted contract packer for some of the largest retail and industrial customers in the country. For more information visit: www.reilyfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Damion Michaels, Relevant Studios

(o) 985-246-2105

229535@email4pr.com

SOURCE Reily Foods

Related Links

http://www.reilyfoods.com

