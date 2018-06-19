VIENNA, W.Va., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William B. Summers is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at William B. Summers & Associates.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)...

A civil litigation law firm, William B. Summers & Associates has served the Vienna, West Virginia area for decades. Dedicated to offering quality legal services in an efficient and timely manner, the firm specializes in offering a broad range of services to their clients including personal injury and auto accidents, divorce and family law, criminal defense, DUI, medical malpractice and more.



Amassing over twenty three years of experience in the field of Law, Summers is a prominent figure within the industry. Throughout his career, Summers has attained expertise within the areas of Criminal Law and as a Trial Attorney.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Summers attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and History. Thereafter, Summers attained his Minor and Certification from McDonough Leadership and Business Center at Marietta College in 1993. Furthermore, Summers earned his Juris Doctor degree in Law with Advanced Courses in Law Practice Management and Real Estate from the West Virginia University Law School.



To further his professional development, Summers is an affiliate of several organizations including the West Virginia Association of Justice, Ohio Association of Justice, American Association of Justice, and BBB.



In recognition of his professional accolades, upon completion of the West Virginia Bar Exam, Summers was admitted in the State of West Virginia in 1996. Additionally, Summers was also admitted to practice law in the Southern Federal District of West Virginia, the State of Ohio in 2001, and in the Northern Federal District of West Virginia in 2010.



Charitable to various organizations, Summers supports the American Diabetes Association.

When he is not working, Summers enjoys traveling.



Summers dedicates this recognition to his wife, Maria Julia Summers, his mother Mary J. Summers, and in loving memory of his father, George B. Summers.



For more information, please visit https://williambsummers.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-b-summers-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300669022.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

https://www.continentalwhoswho.com

