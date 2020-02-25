William Barr Of The Bull Attorneys Has Jury Verdict

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Car accident attorneys Corey Sucher and Jay Sizemore of Brad Pistotnik Law ® tried the case of Tiara Franklin v. Parth Amin, et al, case number 2018-CV-2555. This case was tried in Sedgwick County District Court resulting in a jury verdict on January 31st, 2020. The client suffered back and shoulder injuries. Allstate sent the client's medical records for an independent medical record review with Dr. Michael Johnson. Dr. Johnson is a paid consultant who frequently works for Allstate. Brad Pistotnik Law ® had only been offered $15,000.00 prior to trial. The jury returned a verdict for $63,245.55 in total damages.

Car accident attorney William (Bill) Barr of Brad Pistotnik Law ® tried the case of Keilani Hubbard v. Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company under case number 2019-CV-364. Allstate was being sued on an underinsured motorist claim in Sedgwick County District Court. The client suffered back and shoulder injuries resulting in surgery. Allstate again consulted with Dr. Michael Johnson, who testified, that in his opinion, Ms. Hubbard only experienced temporary injuries; thus resulting in a $0.00 settlement offer from the Allstate adjuster and attorneys. Ms. Hubbard had purchased additional underinsured motorist coverage which would complement her Personal Injury Protection (PIP) benefits. The underinsured motorist coverage was $50,000.00 which allowed her to obtain an additional $25,000.00 in UIM benefits plus PIP benefits if a jury awarded enough money for a verdict. The Sedgwick County jury returned a jury verdict for $87,463.00 on February 20, 2020.

The Bull Attorneys ® file hundreds of lawsuits against negligent car, tractor-trailer, and semi-truck drivers. The trial lawyers from Brad Pistotnik Law ® know how to win against insurance companies who refuse to pay fair amounts to injured persons from a car, motorcycle, or trucking accident.

