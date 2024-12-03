William "Bill" Marler, Food Safety Advocate and Lawyer speaks out on the lack of Safety of the U.S. Food Supply Post this

SunFed Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

As of November 26, 2024, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 19 states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Of the 50 people for whom information is available, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. On Thanksgiving Day, The whole fresh American cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin & Wyoming and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, & Ontario. On November 27, 2024, SunFed Produce, LLC initiated a recall of all sizes of American/slicer cucumbers that were grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico.

Yu Shang Food Listeria Outbreak

As of November 22, 2024, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from four states: California (7), Illinois (2), New York (1) and New Jersey (1). Sick people's samples were collected from October 24, 2021, to July 31, 2024. Of 11 people with information available, nine have been hospitalized. In California, one pregnant person and their twins were sick and both infants died. Listeria was found in a sample from the mother and from one of the twin infants, but it could not be found in a sample from the other infant. One other Listeria illness was reported in an infant who was sick and recovered. On November 9, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. On November 21, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc expanded their recall. CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled products.

Grimmway Carrots E. coli Outbreak

As of November 17, 2024, 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states according to the CDC: Wyoming 1, Washington 8, Virginia 1, Texas 1, South Carolina 2, Pennsylvania 1, Oregon 3, Ohio 1, North Carolina 1, New York 5, New Jersey 2, Missouri 1, Minnesota 5, Michigan 1, Massachusetts 1, Colorado 1, California 3 and Arkansas 1. Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 6, 2024 to October 28, 2024. Of 38 people with information available, 15 have been hospitalized and none developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from California. CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. Carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected but may be in people's homes.

Wolverine Packing E. coli Outbreak

At least 19 people in Minnesota have been sickened by E. coli O157 tied to a national recall of more than 167,000 pounds of potentially tainted ground beef. FSIS was notified of illnesses on November 13, 2024, and working in conjunction with Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health, FSIS determined that there was a link between the ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. and this illness cluster. On November 20, 2024, a ground beef sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as part of an outbreak investigation tested positive for E. coli O157. To date, case-patients have been identified in Minnesota with illness onset dates ranging from November 2, 2024, to November 10, 2024. The infections occurred in people who had eaten hamburgers at Red Cow restaurants in the Minneapolis and Rochester areas, as well as the Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis.

Andre's Catering E. coli Outbreak

Missouri Health officials have reported that 106 people, including students from Rockwood Summit High School and adults from the community, have been confirmed as outbreak patients. The patients attended five separate events catered by Andre's Banquet Center. Patients attended two school band events, two funerals and a Veterans' event catered by the business. As of Nov. 21, county hospitals reported that two of the outbreak patients had developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a rare but serious disease that can occur as a complication of an E. coli infection.

McDonald's E. coli Outbreak

As of November 13, 2024, 104 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 14 states: Colorado 30, Montana 19, Wyoming 6, Kansas 3, North Carolina 1, Iowa 1, Missouri 8, Michigan 1, Nebraska 12, New Mexico 10, Oregon 1, Utah 8, Washington 1 and Wisconsin 1. Of 98 people with information available, 34 have been hospitalized, and 4 people developed HUS, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado. This person is not one of those who developed HUS. Of the 81 people interviewed, 80 (99%) report eating at McDonald's. Seventy-five people were able to remember specific menu items they ate at McDonald's. 63 of 75 people (84%) reported a menu item containing Taylor Farm's fresh slivered onions.

Milo's Poultry Farms Egg Salmonella Outbreak

As of October 17, 2024, a total of 93 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 12 states: Arizona, California, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Colorado. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 23, 2024, to September 13, 2024. Of 87 people with information available, 34 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection traced the source of eggs supplied to restaurants where ill people ate before they got sick. Records show that Milo's Poultry Farms supplied eggs to those restaurants. FDA conducted an inspection at Milo's Poultry Farms and collected samples. The outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility, the hen egg laying house, and in recalled eggs.

Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak

As of November 19, a total of 61 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria were reported from 19 states: Arizona 1, Florida 3, Georgia 2, Illinois 1, Indiana 1, Louisiana 1, Massachusetts 3, Maryland 8, Minnesota 1, Missouri 3, North Carolina 1, New Jersey 6, New Mexico 1, New York 19, Pennsylvania 2, South Carolina 2, Tennessee 1, Virginia 4 and Wisconsin 1. Sick people's samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to September 13, 2024. Of 61 people with information available, 60 were hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Ten deaths were reported, including one in Illinois, one in New Jersey, two in New York, one in Virginia, one in Florida, one in Tennessee, one in New Mexico, and two in South Carolina. Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data showed that meats sliced at deli counters, including Boar's Head brand liverwurst, were contaminated with Listeria and made people sick.

William "Bill" Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, "Poisoned" and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, "A Bug in the System;" the Seattle Times, "30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;" the Washington Post, "He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;" and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

