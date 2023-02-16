William C. Huff Announces Hiring of Derek Showerman as CMO and CTO

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff is thrilled to announce the hiring of Derek Showerman as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Showerman will be leading the charge in helping to bring William C. Huff's suite of digital moving and storage services to a national customer base.

With more than fifteen years of digital marketing experience and over 5 years as a successful CTO, Derek brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and is looking forward to the challenge of developing strategies to ensure continued growth and expansion for William C. Huff in strategic markets.

As CMO, Derek will focus on expanding the customer base, growing customer engagement, and providing customer support. He is well versed in current trends in digital marketing including AI, customer experiences, podcasts, and digital content generation, and uses these tools to his advantage to develop customer campaigns and strategies.

As CTO, Derek will be instrumental in building out William C. Huff's suite of technology services. He will bring new levels of efficiency, and cost effectiveness to William C. Huff's offering of services including receiving & delivery services, elite designer services and residential moving services. Jim Henderson, Owner of William C. Huff adds, "We are excited to have Derek on our team. He demonstrates an innate ability to know exactly what our 115-year-old company needs in order to be 100% digitally transformed. His professional experience in the corporate world will accelerate our growth and help the company to establish itself as an innovator and a disruptor in our industry."

According to Derek, now was the right time to join William C. Huff; "The term disruption is an overused term. But in the case of William C Huff, the moving and storage industry is still mostly using pen and paper, some simple technologies, and 20-year-old processes. The industry is ripe for disruption, and William C. Huff is in a perfect position to serve 100 million baby boomers who are downsizing over the next 15 years with an experience that will ease their stress during their inevitable downsize."

William C. Huff is proud to welcome Derek Showerman to the team and is confident in his ability to help bring the company to the next level of expansion.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

