William C. Huff Announces Launch of New Digital Experience to Better Serve Residential and Commercial Clients

NAPLES, Fla. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff, a leader in white-glove logistics, moving, and storage for over a century, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website. This digital transformation reflects the company's evolution from a traditional moving business into a comprehensive logistics partner for high-net-worth homeowners, home designers, and commercial enterprises.

The Vision Behind the Redesign

William C. Huff's Whote Glove Moving & Storage Website William C. Huff

As the demand for specialized logistics—including climate-controlled storage and fine art moving—has grown, William C. Huff recognized the need for a digital platform that matches the high-touch, "white glove moving" service they provide on the ground. The new site was built to bridge the gap between complex logistical needs and effortless client interaction.

Key Enhancements

The new website features several critical upgrades designed to streamline the client experience:

Intuitive Service Navigation: Clearly defined paths for residential estate moving and specialized commercial logistics.

Clearly defined paths for residential estate moving and specialized commercial logistics. Enhanced Resource Center: A deep dive into the company's commitment to sustainability and low-carbon-footprint moving solutions.

A deep dive into the company's commitment to sustainability and low-carbon-footprint moving solutions. Simplified Inquiry Process: A revamped, secure portal for clients to request detailed quotes for complex moves or long-term storage projects.

A revamped, secure portal for clients to request detailed quotes for complex moves or long-term storage projects. Mobile-First Design: Optimized for estate managers and designers who need access to logistical information while on-site or on the go.

A Message from Leadership

"At William C. Huff, we've always believed that moving is about more than just transporting items; it's about managing a transition with care and expertise," said Jim Henderson, Owner and CEO. "Our new website is an extension of that philosophy. It provides our residential and commercial clients with a more transparent, efficient, and sophisticated way to engage with our team."

What This Means for Clients

For Residential Clients, the new site offers peace of mind through detailed explanations of their concierge moving services and specialized handling for heirlooms and wine collections.

For Commercial Clients, the platform highlights the company's ability to handle large-scale FF&E (Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment) projects, providing a reliable backbone for interior designers, architects, and corporate offices.

About William C. Huff William C. Huff has been providing premier moving and storage services since 1908. With a focus on sustainability, security, and superior service, they specialize in high-end residential moves, commercial logistics, and climate-controlled storage. With locations in Florida and New Hampshire, they serve a discerning clientele across the United States and internationally.

Media Contact:

Derek Showerman

800-247-5564

[email protected]

SOURCE William C. Huff