William C. Huff Announces Support for The Naples Winter Wine Festival 2025

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff Companies, a renowned leader in luxury home relocation, premium receiving services, and climate-controlled storage solutions, is excited to announce its involvement in the Naples Winter Wine Festival's 25th Anniversary event set for 2025.

For years, William C. Huff has been dedicated to supporting impactful community initiatives and is thrilled to offer its expert team and high-quality logistics capabilities to ensure the seamless execution of this distinguished event.

The Naples Winter Wine Festival, an annual celebration organized by the Naples Children & Education Foundation, stands as one of the world's foremost charity wine auctions. Its mission is to fund programs that significantly enhance the physical, emotional, and educational well-being of disadvantaged and at-risk children in Collier County, Florida. Since its inception, the festival has raised an impressive total of approximately $302 million.

"The Naples Winter Wine Festival holds an irreplaceable role in assisting children who are underserved and at risk," remarked Jim Henderson, CEO of William C. Huff Companies. "We are immensely proud to be associated with an event that transcends the mere enjoyment of fine wine and culinary expertise—it genuinely transforms lives and uplifts our community. We eagerly look forward to offering our skilled personnel and logistical proficiency to contribute to the festival's success in 2025."

The 2025 Naples Winter Wine Festival is scheduled to occur from January 24 to 26, featuring over 25 of the globe's leading wineries, 20 celebrated celebrity chefs, 19 seasoned sommeliers, and 52 distinctive auction lots. This event is expected to once again draw wine enthusiasts, gourmet food lovers, and philanthropists from all corners of the world, uniting them in their dedication to improving the lives of children in need.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

Press Contact:

Derek Showerman

[email protected]

978-604-0270

SOURCE William C. Huff