William C. Huff Companies Announces Opening of Second Warehouse in Naples, FL

NAPLES, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand for its moving logistics and downsizing solutions, William C. Huff Companies, based in Naples, FL, is announcing expansion into a second warehouse, located at Don Street in Naples, FL.

William C. Huff Companies is excited to offer expanded service offerings from the warehouse, including furniture repair and restoration, custom crating, receiving & delivery services, and elite designer services. Jim Henderson adds, "We have seen the demand growing for our services in Southwest Florida. More and more designers and families rely on William C Huff to provide services to support large logistical moves and set up of forever homes. The additional warehouse space allows us to provide more of the services designers and families are asking us for every day. We are fortunate to be able to listen to our clients and react accordingly. We are proud that our sustained growth has afforded us the ability to expand in the way that our clients need."

To support offering additional services, William C. Huff is hiring. Starting pay for entry level position can be as high as $46,000/year. Experienced and trained personnel can start out as much as $67,000/year. The ideal candidates will be motivated, agreeable to working more than 40 hours/week. All candidates must be willing to embrace travel, have a clean criminal record and a valid driver's license.

William C. Huff's full range of benefits include, health, dental, vacation pay, and holiday pay. Career and management opportunities will be available for the right people who want to be a part of an established culture of teamwork, compassion and community giving.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

