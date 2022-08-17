William C. Huff Companies Announces Regular Temperature Controlled Transportation Shuttles

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand for its moving logistics, art handling and wine handling solutions, William C. Huff Companies, based in Naples FL, is announcing expansion to include bi-monthly scheduled temperature controlled transportation shuttles to Chicago and other strategic locations in North America.

Temperature Controlled Transportation 2022 Truck Route

William C. Huff Companies has seen an increase in requests for regular climate-controlled truck routes to support our clients and designers. Jim Henderson adds, "There are 1500 people per day moving to Southwest Florida. Many families and clients have art, wine and other invaluable items that simply need to stay in a temperature and climate-controlled environment. We are extremely proud that we were able to make the investment in trucks and staff, to fulfill this request for our loyal and wonderful clients."

Clients to William C. Huff can expect CBL-D drivers at the helm of every shuttle trip. We move your items safely and efficiently and our vehicles also utilize the latest technology to create the specified climate conditions, reducing the chance for irreparable damage to your cargo.

Our temperature-controlled trucks include large access entry for sensitive equipment and cargo. Air-ride technology. 4500 pound-rated lift gates for handling flexibility. In-truck environmental condition tracking with verifications to support warranties and reduced cargo insurance risk.

The first shuttle run begins in September 2022. To book a pickup and drop off, contact William C. Huff on the Temperature Controlled Transportation page, or call 239-263-8081.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

