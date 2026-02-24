William C. Huff Companies Shatters Sustainability Milestone: 2 million Pounds of CO2 Saved via Largest Solar Array in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff Companies , the premier name in white-glove logistics for over a century, is proud to announce a monumental achievement in its mission to decarbonize the moving and storage industry. As of February 20, 2026, the company has officially prevented 2,000,000 pounds (1,000 tons) of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere since "flipping the switch" on its solar initiative on October 15, 2015.

The William C. Huff Solar Powered Warehouse in Collier County

Operating the largest solar system in Collier County, the company's Naples warehouse has become a beacon for sustainable moving and storage . By leveraging 535 solar panels on its 20,000-square-foot facility, William C. Huff has generated more than 170,000 kWh of clean energy and saved over 145,000 gallons of fuel.

To put that fuel saving into perspective, it is the equivalent of driving a standard passenger vehicle over 3.4 million miles—enough to circumnavigate the Earth nearly 140 times.

A Blueprint for the Moving Industry

The milestone serves as a challenge to the broader logistics sector. While the current system at williamchuff.com utilizes 300-watt panels, modern 400-watt panels are now 1.5 times more efficient. The company estimates that if every 20,000-square-foot storage warehouse in America adopted this modern solar model, each facility could save the environment approximately 150 tons of CO 2 every year.

"We are incredibly proud of this continued commitment to sustainability," says Jim Henderson, Owner and CEO of William C. Huff Companies. "Saving two million pounds of CO 2 isn't just a statistic; it's a testament to our promise to provide 'Elite Designer Services' that respect the planet. We want to thank our clients for joining us on this journey as we continue to lead the way in protecting our environment for future generations."

Legacy of Leadership

This announcement follows a decade of advocacy by the William C. Huff team to integrate green initiatives into luxury service models. By combining meticulous care for high-value assets with a radical reduction in carbon output, the company continues to set the gold standard for the 21st-century moving industry.

For more information on the environmental impact and white-glove service offerings , please visit the official website at williamchuff.com .

About William C. Huff Companies

Established in 1908, William C. Huff Companies provides the highest level of white-glove moving, storage, and logistics. Specializing in high-value estates and fine art, the company is an industry leader in environmental responsibility, utilizing solar power and sustainable practices to protect the communities it serves. Learn more at williamchuff.com .

