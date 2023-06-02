William C. Huff Is Proud to Announce Partnership with Mervin Richard for Art Handling & Training

NAPLES, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff is excited to announce its partnership with Mervin Richard for Art Handling and ongoing training of the firm's staff. This collaboration combines the expertise of two leaders in the art and logistics industries to deliver unparalleled services to clients.

William C. Huff has been a leader in the art handling and logistics industry for over a century. The company has established itself as the go-to choice for luxury transportation, storage, and shipping services for art collectors, galleries, museums, and auction houses worldwide.

William C. Huff's staff handling art and securing it in a custom crate. Mervin Richard

Mervin Richard is the recently retired Chief of Conservation of the National Art Gallery, with decades of experience in art handling and conservation. His exceptional skills in receiving & delivery, transportation, and safe & harmful materials for art, have earned him a reputation as one of the best in the industry.

With this partnership, William C. Huff will continue to offer the best art handling and logistics services, while Mervin Richard will be providing expert training to the firm's art handling team. This new arrangement ensures that William C. Huff maintains its position as the industry leader, offering the most comprehensive art handling services and expertise in the field.

William C. Huff Founder, Jim Henderson, said, "We are proud to welcome Mervin Richard to share his extensive knowledge and expertise with our staff. Our partnership will bring together the best of both worlds, combining William C. Huff's top-notch transportation and storage services with Mervin Richard's exceptional skills in art handling and conservation. Our clients can trust us to handle their art with the utmost care and professionalism."

The William C. Huff offers climate controlled art shuttles across major cities east on the eastern seaboard. For more information about William C. Huff's art handling services or to schedule a consultation, visit williamchuff.com or call 800-231-3557.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

