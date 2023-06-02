William C. Huff Is Proud to Announce Partnership with Mervin Richard for Art Handling & Training

News provided by

William C. Huff Companies

02 Jun, 2023, 08:40 ET

NAPLES, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff is excited to announce its partnership with Mervin Richard for Art Handling and ongoing training of the firm's staff. This collaboration combines the expertise of two leaders in the art and logistics industries to deliver unparalleled services to clients.

William C. Huff has been a leader in the art handling and logistics industry for over a century. The company has established itself as the go-to choice for luxury transportation, storage, and shipping services for art collectors, galleries, museums, and auction houses worldwide.

Continue Reading
William C. Huff's staff handling art and securing it in a custom crate.
William C. Huff's staff handling art and securing it in a custom crate.
Mervin Richard
Mervin Richard

Mervin Richard is the recently retired Chief of Conservation of the National Art Gallery, with decades of experience in art handling and conservation. His exceptional skills in receiving & delivery, transportation, and safe & harmful materials for art, have earned him a reputation as one of the best in the industry.

With this partnership, William C. Huff will continue to offer the best art handling and logistics services, while Mervin Richard will be providing expert training to the firm's art handling team. This new arrangement ensures that William C. Huff maintains its position as the industry leader, offering the most comprehensive art handling services and expertise in the field.

William C. Huff Founder, Jim Henderson, said, "We are proud to welcome Mervin Richard to share his extensive knowledge and expertise with our staff. Our partnership will bring together the best of both worlds, combining William C. Huff's top-notch transportation and storage services with Mervin Richard's exceptional skills in art handling and conservation. Our clients can trust us to handle their art with the utmost care and professionalism."

The William C. Huff offers climate controlled art shuttles across major cities east on the eastern seaboard. For more information about William C. Huff's art handling services or to schedule a consultation, visit williamchuff.com or call 800-231-3557.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com 

Press Contact:
Derek Showerman
239-263-8081
[email protected]

SOURCE William C. Huff Companies

Also from this source

William C. Huff Announces Hiring of Derek Showerman as CMO and CTO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.