William C. Huff Launches Redesigned Website Experience

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff is delighted to unveil the launch of their website as a platform, which showcases their exceptional moving and storage capabilities. With this enhanced experience, users can explore a diverse range of services, including full-service moving and storage solutions, packing and crating, and secure storage options. Whether individuals require assistance with moving and storage in Naples or seek the expertise of a reputable New Hampshire moving company for their residential or commercial needs, the updated website provides seamless navigation through the various offerings.

William C. Huff

Homeowners, home designers, private families, real estate agents, architects & builders, museums, and art collectors will discover personalized experiences and tailored content to help them find the services they need in a timely manner.

The new web experience also highlights geo-specific pages, including a page for New Hampshire Movers and another for Naples Moves. These pages are tailored specifically for homeowners and businesses within these locations.

John Purchase, the Chief Operating Officer of William C. Huff, remarks, "The new website represents a significant milestone in our evolution. Seventeen years ago, when I joined the company, our services were mainly focused on homeowners. Today, we serve ten diverse industries and take immense pride in providing services that cater to each in unique ways. By transitioning from a traditional website to a comprehensive customer journey experience, we enable our clients to easily find what they need, when they need it."

For additional information and to try the new interface, visit https://williamchuff.com.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has been entrusted with moving and storing prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile artwork for over a century. Originating in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire, it has grown into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL that offers concierge logistics support to families of all sizes, high net worth individuals, and ultra-high net worth estate owners. Embracing environmental responsibility, William C. Huff Companies utilizes low emission vehicles, promotes recycling and reusing materials, and harnesses solar energy, while ensuring exceptional service through its highly experienced and well-trained staff. For more information, visit www.williamchuff.com.

Press Contact:

Derek Showerman

239-263-8081

[email protected]

SOURCE William C. Huff