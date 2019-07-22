William D. Allen, III Retires as Touchstone Bank Director After 38 Years of Service

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (the "Bank") (OTC Pink: TSBA), today announced Director William D. Allen, III retired from the Board of Directors on July 18, 2019, following 38 years of outstanding service.

James Black, President & CEO commented, "Mr. Allen had served as a director since 1981 and was our longest tenured director. His dedication of time and talent to Touchstone Bank included 22 years as Chairman which he completed in November 2017. We are extremely thankful for his many contributions and wish him the best in his retirement which will be filled with family and friends."

About Touchstone Bank

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia, with $439.3 million in total assets as of March 31, 2019. The Bank has eleven branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

SOURCE Touchstone Bank

Related Links

http://www.bankofmckenney.com

