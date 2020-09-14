William D. Green Joins Advisor360° Board of Directors

WESTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360°, provider of a unified, integrated software suite for advisors, clients, and Broker-Dealers/Rollup-RIAs today announced that seasoned enterprise IT industry veteran William (Bill) D. Green has joined the company's board of directors.

The former Chairman and CEO at Accenture, Mr. Green started at the company in 1977 and advanced to partner in 1986. From there, he worked his way through the ranks, serving as Managing Director for Accenture's U.S. business and Chief Operating Officer for Client Services, among other roles, before being named CEO in 2004. Mr. Green brings extensive knowledge in financial services, WealthTech, and global organizational growth to the Advisor360° board.

"The current market opportunity for WealthTech companies is enormous, and Advisor360°'s capabilities are far beyond what other firms have delivered," said Mr. Green. "Advisor360° gives advisors access to enterprise knowledge and insight that no one else has, and I look forward to helping the team grow and establish more long-term corporate relationships."

In addition to his role on the Advisor360° board, Mr. Green also serves on the boards of several other public and private companies, including Dell Technologies, S&P Global, and Inovalon. Mr. Green is a regular speaker at various international technology, business, and academic events and is a fervent proponent of education in the United States.

Mr. Green is the second high-profile addition to the Advisor360° board in less than 12 months, following Bob Davis, founder and former CEO of Lycos, General Partner at Highland Capital Partners and board member at John Hancock Financial Services through its merger with Manulife, who joined in October 2019. Including Mr. Green, the Advisor360° board now has six members across the financial services, enterprise technology, consumer technology, and consulting industries.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Bill join our company as we pivot our focus to our go-to-market with enterprises," said Rich Napolitano, Advisor360°'s CEO. "Bill has spent his career orchestrating digital transformation for large enterprises and their clients, and his experience will enhance our ability to help them attract new advisors and boost their profitability."

The Advisor360° product suite—Client360°, Practice360°, Investor360° and myriad of home office tools—streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise transformation, providing advisors with a holistic view of their clients, including relevant investment and insurance products, which are linked to the progress toward the clients' goals. As an independent company spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network, Advisor360° has roots in wealth management and a long history serving advisors and enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space.

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity and drives enterprise growth. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee-billing, compliance and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients, and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

