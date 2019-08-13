William D. Johnston Installed as President of the American Counsel Association

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that Corporate Litigation and Counseling partner William D. Johnston has become President of the American Counsel Association. Mr. Johnston was installed as President during the recent Annual Meeting of the Association in San Francisco.

Mr. Johnston advocates on behalf of clients in corporate and other business litigation primarily in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court (Complex Commercial Litigation Division), and the Delaware Supreme Court. With over 35 years of experience, he also serves as a court-appointed Special Master, as an expert witness, and as a mediator and arbitrator.

Mr. Johnston has served in numerous national leadership positions with the American Bar Association, the American Bar Foundation, the American Judicature Society, and the American Counsel Association. He is a Former Chair of the ABA Business Law Section. Currently, he serves as State Delegate from Delaware to the ABA House of Delegates. Locally, Mr. Johnston is a Past President of the Delaware State Bar Association. He currently serves as a pro bono attorney in the Delaware Family Court and with the Veterans Law Clinic of the Delaware State Bar Association. In addition, he serves as Chair of the City of Wilmington Ethics Commission.

About the American Counsel Association

Established in 1928, the American Counsel Association is the oldest association of independent law firms in the world. The Association was formed for the purpose of enhancing standards of practice, aiding deserving law students with scholarship assistance, and providing a social and business network for its members. Member law firms are throughout the world. Mr. Johnston will follow in the footsteps of Young Conaway founding partner James R. Morford, who served as President of the Association from 1948 to 1950.

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, one of Delaware's largest law firms, counsels national and international clients handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues. All inquiries should be addressed to Felicia Gojmerac, Marketing and Business Development Director, at fgojmerac@ycst.com.

