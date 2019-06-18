William D. Meeker To Retire As Board Member And Chief Executive Officer Of William D. Meeker Enterprises; Roberto C. Hursey Named As Successor

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William D. Meeker Enterprises, Inc. has announced today that William (Bill) D. Meeker has retired as Chief Executive Officer and that Roberto C. Hursey will succeed him in that role. William D. Meeker Enterprises, Inc. is the holding company for the operating companies NACM Tampa (Tampa, FL), NACM Services Corporation (Tampa, FL), CIC Mortgage Credit (Nashville, TN), and CIC Business Credit (Nashville, TN).

Roberto Hursey (left) Bill Meeker (right) William Meeker Companies

Mr. Meeker stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and retired from the firm effective June 14, 2019. Mr. Hursey was voted to the firm's Board of Directors on January 9, 2019.

This retirement concludes an illustrious career that spans five decades in the credit industry. After serving the US Army in Vietnam, Meeker began his credit career with NACM in Dayton, OH in 1971. He climbed the ranks there quickly and was named manager in 1974, at the young age of 26. In 1980, he moved his career south to run the NACM affiliate in Tampa. While there he started several industry trade groups with companies that would eventually grow into some of the country's largest corporations. At NACM Tampa, Bill had the vision to create a national database and software which would be used by most of the NACM affiliates. In 1987, he established NACM Services Corp, which would provide Notice to Owner services in the state of Florida and beyond. Through this work with the construction industry, Bill collaborated with others to form the Improved Construction Practices Committee, ICPC. This legislative lobbying group is committed to promoting quality and integrity in Florida's construction credit industry. In 2003, Bill was responsible for the acquisition of the NACM affiliate in Nashville. In that same year, Meeker would also acquire CIC Mortgage Credit, which would mark the firm's entrance to the consumer credit market. In 2006, Meeker Enterprises became an ESOP. Today they employee over 75 employees in 7 different states.

Mr. Hursey was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in October of 2018. Before that, he served as a top-level executive with Reimagine Office Furnishings of Tampa, FL for nine years. The Titusville, FL native is a graduate of the University of South Florida's college of business administration and resides in Wesley Chapel, FL with his wife Erin, and two children, Olivia and Owen.

Mike Thomas, Vice President of CIC Mortgage Credit, said "Mr. Meeker, Bill, was more than just a mentor to me, he was like family. Bill was there to foster my growth from a young man to the person I am today. I truly believe that God put Bill in my life to help guide me in business, my personal growth, and my devotion. Bill lead by example and was always willing to do anything to assist his employees and foster growth in their respective roles. Roberto is very much like Bill, and I can see us doing great things with Meeker Enterprises. I look forward to working with Roberto for many years to come."

Gina Calabrese Sylvester, Executive VP of NACM Tampa, adds, "I have had the distinct honor and pleasure of working for Bill for 28 years in various roles. Under his guidance and leadership, NACM Tampa became the preeminent association and leader to the NACM affiliate channel amongst other business-related ventures. Bill demanded the best from his employees, and they were willing to give him their best without question. He is well-respected as a leader and mentor and will be greatly missed. We were seeking a new leader that would honor the legacy for all of our operating companies, and at the same time, think bigger about our future. We found that in Roberto and are ready to embark on this new chapter with him at the helm. "

"I realize that I have tremendous shoes to fill," said Hursey. "Bill was a visionary and trailblazer in this industry. His story is one of great success, but also great honor and integrity. Everyone that met Bill came away better for it. I am thankful that I had the opportunity to learn from him through this transition."

Hursey was excited for the next phase for the company stating, "Bill is leaving me with an accomplished cast of employees to lead, and this industry is entering an era of change. Our future will be one of innovation and technology solutions as we focus on developing new products and concepts for our clients."

Media Contact:

Roberto Hursey

216574@email4pr.com

800-329-6226 ext 128

SOURCE NACM Tampa