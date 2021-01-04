William Edward Thomson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Edward Thomson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law for his professionalism, integrity, and leadership at Brooks Kushman P.C.

Renowned as a civic leader, an Intellectual Property litigation attorney, and accomplished trial lawyer, Attorney William Edward Thomson has garnered nearly 60 years of professional excellence. He has litigated a broad spectrum of complex patent and other intellectual property cases, particularly pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, and computer technology matters. He has also represented major clients in jury and court trials, and before the International Trade Commission. In his current capacity, Mr. Thomson is providing reliable representation at Brooks Kushman P.C. in Los Angeles since 2009. His commendable portfolio includes significant representation of Asian and European based clients, in addition to U.S. clients. He counsels clients on patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and licensing matters, and is a frequent lecturer on intellectual property issues. Additionally, Mr. Thomson represents the University of Southern California on patent matters, and serves as Counselor and is an active member of the Judge Paul R. Michel Intellectual Property American Inn of Court.



To prepare for his career, Mr. Thomson earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Bucknell University in 1957. Later, he obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence at Georgetown University in 1963 so that he could pursue a career focused on patent law. He has been admitted to practice law by the Virginia, Ohio, and California Bar Associations, the U.S. District Court of Ohio, the U.S. Districts Court of Ohio, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He also notably attained the ranks of a lieutenant and captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serving active duty in Germany.



Active in his field, Mr. Thomson maintains active memberships with professional organizations including the California Bar Association, the International Trademark Association (INTA), and Judge Paul R. Michel Intellectual Property American Inn of Court. Additionally, he has a distinguished record of leadership as the Mayor of Pasadena, California from 1988 to 1990, as a member of the Pasadena City Council from 1981 to 1997, and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Pasadena City College. He is an accomplished public speaker and has represented the City of Pasadena before the United States Congress, the California Legislature, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. He led Pasadena`s successful efforts to secure a number of major events for the Rose Bowl, including the 1984 Olympics, the 1987 and 1993 Super Bowls, and the 1994 World Cup. Mr. Thomson's leadership as President of the League of California Cities Los Angeles County Division earned respect throughout California on regional transportation and other issues.



When Mr. Thomson is not litigating an intellectual property case, he can be found traveling the world with his wife Carol and their children. He enjoys taking walking trips, many of which have taken him through parts of France, Switzerland, and Italy. Mr. Thomson also likes to watch tennis matches, especially Wimbledon, which he has been privileged to attend several times.



