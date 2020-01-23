William G. "Skipper" Holliman Appointed to BancorpSouth Board of Directors

"BancorpSouth is pleased to add this highly-qualified professional to our board," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "Skipper's expertise and leadership will be great resources for our company as we continue to deliver value to our customers, teammates and shareholders."

Holliman is a co-founder of HomeStretch Furniture, a specialty manufacturer of reclining motion furniture employing more than 450 individuals. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in management and began his furniture career at Lane Furniture, where he acquired a broad range of knowledge about furniture manufacturing. He was employed with Lane Furniture for two decades and served in a variety of roles, such as inventory control manager, quality control manager, plant manager, vice president of corporate services, executive vice president of sales and marketing, executive vice president of international procurement, and president.

Holliman also serves on various boards of directors, including North Mississippi Medical Center, North Mississippi Health Services and Faith Family Ministries. He is involved with numerous charities, including Habitat for Humanity and Nettleton Faith Food Pantry.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

Related Links

http://www.bancorpsouth.com

