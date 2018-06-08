William Gael, M.D. Offers GAINSWave® in New York City

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says William Gael, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. William Gael, M.D. is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in his office located at 37 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016, USA.

William Gael, MD specializes in preventative and regenerative medicine. He also treats patients and teaches doctors internationally about Hair Restoration, Fat Transfers, Platelet Rich Plasma, and PDO Nova threading.

William Gael, MD studied at premier institutions in Paris for sclerotherapy- removal of leg veins. He developed an innovative product soon to be launched: Umbilical Cord Blood Plasma for regenerative anti-aging purposes. And is an authorized GAINSWave physician for treatment of Erectile Dysfunction and better sexual health.

