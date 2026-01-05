William Healey, RES, Is 2026 IAAO President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Healey, RES, assumed the office of President of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) on Jan. 1, 2026. As the 2026 IAAO President, Mr. Healey will serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors and preside over all Board and membership meetings.

Outside of IAAO, he is the Chief Assessor for the City of Lewiston, Maine. He has also served as Assessor for the Towns of Cumberland, Yarmouth, and Scarborough, Maine.

William Healey

Mr. Healey has been an IAAO member for more than 25 years and earned the Residential Evaluation Specialist (RES) designation in 2019. He served on the IAAO Board of Directors from 2020 through 2022, was Chair of the Ethics Committee, and was a member of the Membership Services Committee, the Nominating Committee, and the Governance Committee.

He also served as IAAO Vice President in 2024 and President-Elect/Treasurer in 2025. In addition, he has served two terms as President of the Maine Association of Assessing Officers (MAAO) and Vice President of the Northeastern Regional Association of Assessing Officers (NRAAO).

In recent elections to join Mr. Healey on the IAAO Executive Committee for one-year terms, IAAO members elected:

Terry Taylor, CAE, RES, AAS, FIAAO, Director Real Estate Residential Valuation, Orange County, Florida, as IAAO President-Elect/Treasurer

Director Real Estate Residential Valuation, Orange County, Florida, as Kara Endicott, CAE, AAS, RES, Assistant County Appraiser, Johnson County, Kansas, as IAAO Vice President.

2025 IAAO President Donna VanderVries, CAE, AAS, PPS, Esq., Equalization Director, Muskegon County, Michigan, remains on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past President.

New Board members elected for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 were:

Region 1 - Damian Lara, Assessor, Bernalillo County, New Mexico

Assessor, Bernalillo County, New Mexico Region 2 - Timothy Hall Sr., AAS, Property Evaluation Analyst/Supervisor, Mobile County, Alabama

Property Evaluation Analyst/Supervisor, Mobile County, Alabama Region 3 - Kirk Boone, PPS, AAS, FIAAO, Teaching Associate Professor, UNC School of Government, North Carolina.

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation. IAAO's mission is to be a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy through professional development, research, standards, and technical assistance. IAAO currently serves approximately 8,000 members worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mike Ardis, Sr. Director of Communications & Technology

[email protected]

816-701-8141

SOURCE IAAO