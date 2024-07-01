William Hill and SPFL agree landmark title sponsorship deal

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scottish Professional Football League ("SPFL") has announced a landmark title sponsorship deal with William Hill, one of the UK's leading betting companies.

Under the record-breaking, five-year deal, which begins at the start of season 2024/25, William Hill will become the title sponsor of all four SPFL divisions as well as the Official Betting Partner of the SPFL. This will see the four SPFL divisions become the William Hill Premiership, William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1, and William Hill League 2.

Alongside its partnership and title sponsorship, William Hill and the SPFL have partnered with EPIC Global Solutions – a global consultancy focused on gambling harm prevention – to launch a multi-year, first-of-its-kind programme on gambling harm awareness across Scottish football for SPFL players, staff, and supporters.

In the months ahead, EPIC will deliver impactful and interactive workshops across all 42 SPFL clubs to educate players and backroom staff on the dangers of gambling harm in the elite sports environment. This will ensure all participants have a greater understanding of the impact of gambling-related harm and where to access support.

EPIC will also deliver sessions to supporters/community groups within clubs that have Community Trusts. Results from similar programmes by EPIC in world sport consistently show that more than nine out of ten professional athletes gain confidence on how and where to seek support if they are worried about their gambling behaviour as a result of the sessions.

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "William Hill is a name long associated with Scottish football and we are enormously excited to have reached a long-term, record-breaking agreement with our new title sponsors.

"This is tremendous news for our clubs and their fans, for the profile of the league, and for Scottish football in general. In addition to the sponsorship with William Hill, our pioneering gambling harm awareness programme with EPIC will help to educate the communities across the 42 SPFL clubs on gambling harm prevention.

"Everyone at the SPFL is looking forward to working with William Hill to promote the passion, drama and excitement of the League and its 42 clubs over the next five seasons, as well as the roll-out of our programme with EPIC.

"I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to cinch for its extremely positive contribution to Scottish football over the past three years and wish them and their management team the very best for the future."

William Hill's Marketing Director Michael Sheehan said: "We're delighted to become title sponsor and Official Betting Partner of the SPFL, as well as launching a pioneering Gambling Harm Awareness programme, delivered by EPIC. For decades, we at William Hill have loved Scottish football and its fiercely loyal and passionate fans. Now, building on our long-standing association with Scottish football, we are delighted to be playing our part in five exciting seasons of the SPFL.

"In addition to our sponsorship, we will work proactively and extensively to raise awareness of the potential risks associated with betting across the Scottish footballing community. As a business, we place customer safety and responsible gambling at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to delivering an extensive programme across SPFL clubs to educate and promote healthy and safe relationships with betting."

The search for a new SPFL title sponsor was led by Brendan Napier of Scottish Football Marketing, a joint venture between the SPFL, The Scottish FA and the Scottish Women's Premier League, established to act as a central resource for Scottish football marketing inventory.

Mr. Napier said: "Securing such a well-known, marquee brand as William Hill on a record-breaking deal is a tremendous coup for Scottish football and underscores the attractiveness of our national sport for forward-thinking sponsors.

"It's early days for Scottish Football Marketing, but today's announcement sets a very welcome standard for future deals and signals that Scotland's national sport is well and truly open for business."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451924/William_Hill_and_SPFL_sponsorship_deal.jpg

