William Hill Mobile and Online Sports Book Launches in Virginia

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Hill US, partnered with Caesars Entertainment, is launching its mobile and online Sports Book in Virginia today. Available from anywhere in the Commonwealth of Virginia, William Hill offers a seamless experience that makes it easy and quick to make a sports wager.

Built on William Hill's proprietary platform, the app offers Virginia sports fans a broad and deep array of markets and bet types, including live InPlay wagering. The app includes a quick and secure registration process and a wide selection of options to deposit and withdraw funds.

"Just in time for Sunday's Game, our Virginia app will give football fans over 1,000 ways to bet this incredible matchup, from the opening coin toss to whether the game will be decided in overtime," said Kenneth Fuchs, President of Digital for William Hill US.

William Hill Sports Book entered the Mid-Atlantic region in 2020 at the world-famous Capital One Arena, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. William Hill is the official sports betting partner of the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics.

William Hill, America's leading sports book operator, now offers mobile sports betting apps in ten US jurisdictions (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) and also powers the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app.

WHEN: Available for access in Virginia on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, William Hill is offering a risk-free sports bet of up to $500 for new customers who make a deposit.

WHERE: The William Hill Sports Book App in Virginia is available for download on any Apple or Android device from anywhere in the state or by visiting William Hill's Virginia website.

INTV: Send all media requests for interviews or demos to Michael Grodsky, William Hill US, [email protected]

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of London Stock Exchange listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 14 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

SOURCE William Hill US