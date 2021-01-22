William Hill Mobile Sports Book and Online Casino Launches in Michigan

Built on William Hill's proprietary platform, the sports betting portion of the app offers Michigan sports fans a broad and deep array of markets and bet types, including live InPlay wagering. In the casino portion of the app, customers can enjoy Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and a variety of Slot games. Customers in Michigan can also expect several fun promotions each week.

The app includes a quick and secure registration process and a wide selection of options to deposit and withdraw funds.

William Hill has a long-term partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians as the exclusive partner for sports books, along with mobile sports betting and iCasino gaming. In September, William Hill and GTB opened The Onyx Sports Book by William Hill at Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel along with a satellite location at Leelanau Sands Casino in Northern Michigan.

"William Hill is America's leading sports betting company, which speaks volumes for their professionalism, knowledge and experience. Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos is excited to add another form of entertainment to our brand, and we are confident the William Hill online experience will be the most trusted in the industry," said Michael Schrader, CEO for Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos.

"Michigan has a rich sports history and incredibly passionate fans. Together, William Hill and GTB are excited to deliver an engaging way to experience sports betting and gaming to customers all over the state," said Ken Fuchs, President of Digital for William Hill US. "This comes at a fantastic time with the NFL playoffs, Pistons, Red Wings, a full slate of Michigan college basketball, and McGregor vs. Poirier on this weekend's menu."

William Hill, America's leading sports book operator, now offers mobile sports betting apps in nine U.S. jurisdictions (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) since launching its first mobile offering in 2012, and powers the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app.

WHEN: Available for access in Michigan at 12PM ET on Friday, January 22, 2021, William Hill is offering a risk-free sports bet up to $500 for new customers who make a deposit.

WHERE: The William Hill Sports Book App in Michigan is available for download on any Apple or Android device from anywhere in the state or by visiting William Hill's Michigan website .

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of London Stock Exchange listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 14 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

