William Hill Offers First-Look at Permanent Sports Book Inside Capital One Arena

"The success of the William Hill pop-up sports book has exceeded our expectations, and we're excited to create the next phase of the sports fan experience with our permanent location inside the Capital One Arena," said David Grolman, President of Retail Operations for William Hill US. "What we're creating now is a game-day experience that can't be rivaled. Offering a full-service sports book and restaurant, with an ambiance built around the excitement and energy of live sporting events."

The renderings showcase the multi-level entertainment space that will feature a full-service sports book with 12 ticket windows and 10 self-service kiosks, two VIP areas and one large private dining/event space. Additional features include:

The entertainment space will feature 1,500 square feet of custom LED that will wrap the entire facility.

A jumbotron on the 2 nd level, which is a replica of what is located inside the Capital One Arena, will bring game-day action to life.

level, which is a replica of what is located inside the Capital One Arena, will bring game-day action to life. A radio and TV broadcast studio on the first floor is visible from the main bar area and to pedestrians walking past the sports book location.

Design elements pay homage to the history of sports and the local professional teams, including baseball stitching incorporated into the staircase railing, vintage lockers featured in the main bar, local sports memorabilia found throughout the space and sketches of local arenas printed on the ceiling.

"We are thrilled to be the first US sports complex to have opened a year-round sports book at Capital One Arena, located in the nation's capital," said Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "The William Hill Sports Book will be a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience not only for Wizards and Capitals fans attending events, but for all sports fans – featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual technologies and premium culinary offerings, which will surely become a premier entertainment destination for Washingtonians and visitors to the Greater Washington region."

Upon receipt of all required regulatory approvals, construction will begin on the permanent sports book space. Once open in early 2021, the William Hill Sports Book will be open daily, year-round, and accessible to the public from F Street. The second floor also offers direct access to and from the Capital One Arena during select ticketed events. Sports fans of legal age will also have the option to wager on a William Hill mobile app inside the arena, as permitted by the Washington D.C. regulations. Details about the mobile app and food and beverage operator who will create a curated game-day experience will be announced in the coming weeks.

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of FTSE-listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 14 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

