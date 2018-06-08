BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William J. Higgins is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional in the field of Nursing as a result of his role as a Registered Nurse at South Beach Psychiatric Center.

A prestigious mental health facility providing in-patient services to their clients, South Beach Psychiatric Center provides, "inpatient and outpatient programs, emergency, community support, residential and family care programs." A multifaceted system that caters to the needs of their clients, South Beach Psychiatric is dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients. Dedicated to providing quality health care services utilizing the latest advancements in the medical industry, the facility provides services to over 700,000 members yearly.

An "integrated, cost effective, and consumer-centered" option for patient, the center specializes in, "pharmacotherapy, individual and group therapy and all other necessary treatment services are incorporated in a comprehensive benefit package that emphasizes wellness and recovery through support, rehabilitation, employment, and self help services." The facility hopes to assists patients in acquiring the necessary knowledge in understanding their disability and/or illness. In doing so, the center hopes to empower individuals in gaining independence and providing a network of assistance to facilitate growth.

Amassing over ten years of experience in the field of Nursing, Higgins was inspired to go into nursing after having a career in investment banking. When asked his advice is to newcomers in the industry, Higgins states that future nurses "have a love for patients and have an interest in the field." Attributing his success to his love and passion for helping others, Higgins has always been fascinated in the fields of science, technology, and health and drawn to the nursing field at a young age.



An affiliate of the American Holistic Nurses Association, throughout the course of his education, Higgins attained his RN from SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Later, he then went onto receive his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Binghampton University.

When he is not working, Higgins enjoys reading, travelling to Aruba, and spending time with friends.

For more information, please visit https://www.omh.ny.gov/omhweb/facilities/sbpc/

