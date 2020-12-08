William J. Maher to Join RCLCO Fund Advisors as Director of Strategy and Research

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA), a leading real estate advisor to institutional investors, announced today that William J. Maher has joined the firm as Director of Strategy and Research.

"We're very excited to have Bill join the team, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective from his decades-long experience as a respected economist and thought-leader to the real estate industry," said Taylor Mammen, Senior Managing Director of RFA. "Bill will deepen our quantitative and qualitative points of view regarding a range of real estate market topics, help guide investment strategy, and develop our research infrastructure to carry on this work over the long-term."

Maher – who is now based in the firm's Bethesda office – joins RFA after twenty five years at LaSalle Investment Management as Director of Strategy and Research for the Americas, during which the firm grew from a relative US only investor to a leading global investment management firm. For much of 2020, he worked with the Urban Land Institute, where he was the lead author of the U.S. component of ULI's Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021.

Before joining LaSalle, he was a Partner at Ernst & Young, an EVP & CFO at Halcyon Ltd, and an economist for the U.S. Dept. of Energy. He's written and presented extensively on a wide range of topics of importance to real estate industry. Bill has a Master's in Urban Planning from Harvard University, and a Bachelor's in Economics from Williams College.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RFA (a wholly-owned division of RCLCO) advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. See more at www.rclco.com

SOURCE RCLCO Fund Advisors