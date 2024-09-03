William J. Tessar named HousingWire Vanguard Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV3 Financial Services announced today that its president and CEO, William Tessar has been named a 2024 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner. CV3 was founded by Tessar, the former President of CIVIC Financial Services, and provides financing to real estate investors for fix-and-flip and rental properties and ground up construction loans in 33 states.

2024 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner, William Tessar and his team launched CV3 Financial in Sept 2023 amidst turbulent times in the mortgage industry. The company, now 210 employees strong has funded nearly $1 billion in private money loans in less than one year since funding its first loan.

Marking its 10th year, the HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership. Tessar is an unconventional industry leader, highly respected in the marketplace and valued as a trusted partner by his peers and colleagues. With over 30 years in conventional mortgage, he transitioned to the private lending sector in 2017 taking the reins at CIVIC where he applied his discipline and experience to elevate the industry, contributing to the credibility and institutionalization of private lending.

In September 2023, Tessar and his executive team launched CV3 Financial Services. The company, now with 210 employees, has funded nearly $1 billion in private money loans in less than one year since funding its first loan.

"I am humbled and proud to be recognized among such an esteemed group of industry executives," said Tessar. "This honor belongs to my colleagues as much as it does to me, many of whom have worked alongside me for decades. Together, we share a vision, and together, we will achieve it."

HousingWire's 2024 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the housing economy has faced over recent years. The 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming mortgage and real estate.

"The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate – executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future."

About CV3 Financial Services

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to real estate investors in 33 states. Financing options include bridge, fix and flip rehab loans, rental property financing, and new construction loans. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting and funding completed under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, visit https://www.cv3financial.com.

