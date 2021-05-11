William Jessup University selects Regent Education to transform financial aid to support its mission-driven institutional growth.

William Jessup University, a private four-year Christian liberal arts university in Rocklin, California, is one of the fastest growing universities among the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities member schools as well as all private, nonprofit Christian schools in the country. Jessup continues to fulfill its mission of equipping tomorrow's leaders by educating and preparing the whole person through its robust Christ-centered academic and career-driven programs. Jessup supports multiple program delivery/enrollment models; and, as it continues to grow, wants to ensure it maintains a high degree of flexibility in start dates and program duration while delivering excellent student service.

Jessup selected Regent's comprehensive Financial Aid Management Suite to automate the financial aid lifecycle across all of its enrollment models – from verification to packaging to repackaging and disbursement – allowing staff to spend more time with students. In addition, Jessup will deploy Regent Award for Salesforce, the only higher education financial aid app currently on the Salesforce AppExchange, to enable enrollment and student-success teams to access key financial aid insights to assist with recruiting and advising.

"William Jessup University's goal is for our graduates to become transformational leaders, redeeming world culture through their families, churches, communities, and chosen careers," said President Dr. John Jackson.

"Our financial automation suite will enable Jessup to automate financial aid processing for all of its programs while delivering an enriched student experience, so that it can continue to deliver on its goal," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education.

William Jessup University is a private, nationally-ranked, and award-winning Christian university in the Sacramento region. Jessup educates transformational leaders by developing their communication, quantitative reasoning, and critical thinking skills and by introducing them to a broad cross section of knowledge in science, social science, and the humanities. With more than 70 programs on campus and online, Jessup maintains high academic standards while guiding students toward fulfilling careers and authentic relationships with Christ. To learn more about William Jessup University, visit https://jessup.edu/.

Regent Education is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. To learn more about Regent Education, visit https://regenteducation.com.

