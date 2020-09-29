William Klehm Joins Job.com as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from securing its first physical presence in North America, Job.com welcomes William G. Klehm III (Bill) as Chief Operating Officer beginning October 1, 2020. With over 25 years of experience in bringing unique technology products to market, Mr. Klehm will bring Job.com's unique ecosystem to the marketplace through the consumer direct model. He is well-known for his keen ability to manage exponential growth and joins Job.com at a critical time ahead of the company's planned 2021 IPO and as it seeks to expand its holdings.

Prior to joining Job.com, Bill served as the CEO/founding boarding member of National Housecheck, a roll up network which provides homeowners throughout the United States with an easier and more reliable home inspection experience. In that role, he worked with the leadership team to develop, define, and execute growth focused business strategies that expanded the geographic scope and scale of the business. Over a six-month period Bill led the acquisition of six firms and launched inspection services in 19 markets; creating one of the largest home inspection firms in the US almost overnight.

His exceptional career skills and expertise were honed in the automotive, transportation, and consumer industries at companies such as Fallbrook Technologies where he both raised over $175M in capital fundraising and proved integral to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of the NuVinci Continuously Variable Planetary Transmission which has since proven the tech as a consumer facing "standard" for urban mobility.

Under Klehm's guidance Job.com will transition to a fully customer facing brand, offering it's reward system, user data management and powerful machine learning to the masses. "I have over 25 years of experience leading multiple tech growth plays globally. This one is going to be about creating a seamless talent supply chain for the US job market,' says Klehm of his new role.

"Bill is a legend and we are beyond thrilled to have him join our growing team in this capacity. His expertise in strategic planning and management, new product development, and investor and board relations will give us the edge we need as we look to expand our presence in the market in the next few years," adds Job.com co-founder and CVO Arran Stewart.

An alumni of Michigan's Northwood University, Bill now resides in Austin, TX with his wife and two adult sons.

SOURCE Job.com

