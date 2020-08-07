NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William La Salle III, J.D. has joined the law firm of Thrive IP® as a Patent Attorney Trainee. Will is a Registered Patent Agent and will begin his practice of law with Thrive IP® pending his admission to the bar in Virginia. He will practice from Smithfield, Virginia, in the heart of Hampton Roads and conveniently situated near the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division, under the supervision of Thrive IP®'s Virginia-barred attorneys.

Will holds a B.S. in Applied Science and Technology with a focus on Nuclear Energy Engineering Technology from Thomas Edison State University. He acquired his J.D. cum laude from Charleston School of Law. A native of Philadelphia, PA, Will enlisted and served in the United States Navy as a Nuclear Mechanical Operator prior to spending several years as a nuclear test engineer before transitioning to a career in law.

Will's intellectual property practice will focus on the protection of intellectual property including the preparation and filing of patent and trademark applications, global coordination of IP portfolios, infringement clearance, patent validity opinions, patent and trademark licensing, and copyright registrations.

Thrive IP® is an intellectual property boutique serving clients from offices in South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. The firm's clients are located throughout the United States and the world.

For more information, please visit www.Thrive-IP.com .

SOURCE Thrive IP

Related Links

https://thrive-ip.com

