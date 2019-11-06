William Lyon Homes Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH), a leading homebuilder in the Western U.S., announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

2019 Third Quarter Highlights

Net income available to common stockholders of $9.5 million , or $0.24 per diluted share compared to $26.6 million , or $0.68 per diluted share in the prior year

, or $0.41 per diluted share compared to $26.6 million , or $0.68 per diluted share in the prior year; adjusted for

$1.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)

loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)

$5.2 million one-time inventory charge (net of tax)

Pre-tax income of $22.3 million and adjusted pre-tax income of $30.8 million

and adjusted pre-tax income of Home sales revenue of $464.8 million , down 13%

, down 13% New home deliveries of 995 homes, down 6%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 15.1%

Gross margin percentage, excluding one-time inventory charge, of 16.5%



Adjusted gross margin percentage, excluding capitalized interest, of 20.6%

Average sales price (ASP) of new homes delivered of $467,100 , compared to $506,700

, compared to Net new home orders of 940, down 6%

Average sales locations of 114

Units in backlog of 1,368

SG&A percentage of 11.9%, compared to 11.0%

Adjusted EBITDA of $41.7 million

Matthew R. Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our financial results for the quarter with adjusted net income of $16.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. Our strong bottom line results were driven by our homebuilding gross margins, excluding the one-time inventory charge, of 16.5%, and the profitability of our ancillary operations." Mr. Zaist continued, "Income from our financial services segment was $3.7 million, above our expectations, as the team performed exceptionally well at fully integrating our wholly-owned mortgage platform. Additionally, we recorded our first multi-family apartment sale from our recently launched mixed-use redevelopment platform, which we closed on in the third quarter for a profit of $4.3 million."

Operating Results

Home sales revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $464.8 million, as compared to $533.5 million in the year-ago period, a decrease of 13%. The decrease was driven by a 6% decrease in the number of homes closed in 2019, as compared to the prior year period, as well as a decrease in ASP from $506,700 in the third quarter of 2018, to approximately $467,100 in 2019.

Net new home orders for the quarter were 940, a decrease of 6% from 1,001 in the third quarter of 2018. Our average community count decreased 2% to 114 averages sales location during the third quarter of 2019, compared to 116 during the third quarter of 2018. Overall, our monthly absorption rate for the quarter was 2.7 sales per community, compared to 2.9 sales per community in the third quarter of last year. Our monthly absorption pace during the quarter was 2.8 in July, 2.5 in August and 2.8 in September.

Adjusted gross margin percentage was 20.6% during the quarter, excluding capitalized interest and a one-time inventory charge of $6.6 million ($5.2 million, net of tax), related to costs associated with certain previously closed out projects.

Sales and marketing expense during the third quarter of 2019 was 5.4% of homebuilding revenue. This was consistent with the prior year quarter and reflected 10 basis points of sequential improvement from the second quarter. General and administrative expenses increased to 6.5% of homebuilding revenue, compared to 5.6% in the year-ago quarter. The increase in general and administrative expense percentage over the prior year is primarily due to lower revenue as our general and administrative dollars were consistent with the prior year.

Pre-tax income was $22.3 million and adjusted pre-tax income was $30.8 million. Provision for income tax was $4.8 million, for an effective tax rate of 21.5%, compared to a provision of $9.0 million, or 22.0%, in the prior year. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest was $8.0 million during the third quarter, as compared to $5.3 million in the prior year.

Financial Services

In July 2019, we announced the formation of ClosingMark Financial Group, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating a full suite of financial services offerings, including title agency, settlement, and mortgage services for our homebuyers and other retail customers, which operates as ClosingMark Home Loans. During the third quarter, we completed the integration of our previous mortgage joint venture operations and loan pipeline into this platform under the ClosingMark Home Loans brand.

During the quarter, our wholly-owned financial services operations recorded income of $3.4 million and our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures recorded income of $0.3 million. Going forward, we have ceased further business operations out of our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures and would expect to benefit from improved financial performance out of the financial services segment for the fourth quarter based on operating efficiencies and earnings capture on an exclusively wholly-owned basis.

Senior Notes Issuance

On July 9, 2019, we closed on a $300 million Senior Notes offering at a coupon of 6.625%. The proceeds from the offering were used to redeem the majority of the $350 million 7% Senior Notes due 2022 on August 15, 2019. In conjunction with the transaction, the company recorded a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, of $1.4 million.

Balance Sheet Update

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.1 million, owned real estate inventories totaled $2.3 billion, total assets were $3.0 billion and total equity was $1.0 billion. Total debt to book capitalization was 57.7%, and net debt to net book capitalization was 56.9% at September 30, 2019, compared to 56.6% and 55.9% at December 31, 2018, respectively.

Conference Call Postponement

The Company is postponing its previously scheduled conference call, which was scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 due to a forthcoming announcement. It now expects to hold the conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on a later date to be announced.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Texas. Its core markets include Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, the South and East Bay Areas of San Francisco, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Fort Collins, Portland, Seattle, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The Company has a distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has sold in excess of 111,000 homes. The Company markets and sells its homes under the William Lyon Homes brand in all of its markets except for Washington and Oregon, where the Company operates under the Polygon Northwest brand.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except number of shares and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenue













Home sales $ 464,765

$ 533,514

$ 1,382,057

$ 1,424,331 Construction services 2,124

1,190

6,165

3,193

466,889

534,704

1,388,222

1,427,524 Operating costs













Cost of sales — homes (394,658)

(436,311)

(1,165,185)

(1,169,191) Construction services (1,978)

(1,121)

(5,732)

(3,063) Sales and marketing (25,244)

(28,879)

(75,887)

(80,420) General and administrative (30,292)

(30,039)

(88,890)

(83,067) Transaction expenses -

-

-

(3,907) Other (600)

(591)

(1,639)

(1,510)

(452,772)

(496,941)

(1,337,333)

(1,341,158) Operating income 14,117

37,763

50,889

86,366















Financial services













Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 353

531

2,643

1,996 Income (loss) from financial services operations 3,390

-

2,168

- Transaction expenses -

-

(990)

- Financial services income (loss) 3,743

531

3,821

1,996















Other (expense) income, net 6,261

2,510

7,345

2,856 Income before extinguishment of debt 24,121

40,804

62,055

91,218 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (1,816)

-

(1,433)

- Income before provision for income taxes 22,305

40,804

60,622

91,218 Provision for income taxes (4,795)

(8,990)

(13,548)

(19,580) Net income 17,510

31,814

47,074

71,638 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8,030)

(5,256)

(19,024)

(14,297) Net income available to common stockholders $ 9,480

$ 26,558

$ 28,050

$ 57,341















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.70

$ 0.74

$ 1.51 Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.68

$ 0.72

$ 1.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 37,836,265

37,847,743

37,755,879

37,931,764 Diluted 39,171,746

39,160,894

38,944,008

39,581,986

WILLIAM LYON HOMES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except number of shares and per share data) (unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,118

$ 33,779 Receivables

12,569

13,502 Escrow proceeds receivable

2,764

- Real estate inventories







Owned

2,327,582

2,333,207 Not owned

215,541

315,576 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

1,552

5,542 Goodwill

123,695

123,695 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $4,640 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

6,700

6,700 Deferred income taxes

46,254

47,241 Lease right-of-use assets

37,000

13,561 Financial services assets

168,093

- Other assets, net

35,136

36,971 Total assets

$ 3,019,004

$ 2,929,774 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 114,810

$ 128,371 Accrued expenses

102,263

150,155 Financial services liabilities

146,836

- Liabilities from inventories not owned

215,541

315,576 Revolving credit facility

150,000

45,000 Construction notes payable

1,252

1,231 Joint venture notes payable

137,729

151,788 7% Senior Notes due August 15, 2022

49,762

347,456 6% Senior Notes due September 1, 2023

344,654

343,878 5.875% Senior Notes due January 31, 2025

429,121

431,992 6.625% Senior Notes due July 15, 2027

294,673

-



1,986,641

1,915,447 Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







William Lyon Homes stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

-

- Common stock, Class A, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 33,983,093 and 33,904,972 shares issued, 33,029,026 and 32,690,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

340

339 Common stock, Class B, par value $0.01 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 4,817,394 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

48

48 Additional paid-in capital

450,137

445,545 Retained earnings

445,440

417,390 Total William Lyon Homes stockholders' equity

895,965

863,322 Noncontrolling interests

136,398

151,005 Total equity

1,032,363

1,014,327 Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,019,004

$ 2,929,774

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Chg

2019

2018

% Chg Selected Financial Information















(dollars in thousands)























Homes closed 995

1,053

(6%)

2,977

2,875

4%

Home sales revenue $ 464,765

$ 533,514

(13%)

$ 1,382,057

$ 1,424,331

(3%)

Cost of sales (excluding interest, purchase accounting adjustments, and one-time inventory charge) (368,878)

(410,908)

(10%)

(1,098,944)

(1,096,535)

0%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin (1) $ 95,887

$ 122,606

(22%)

$ 283,113

$ 327,796

(14%)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage (1) 20.6%

23.0%

(10%)

20.5%

23.0%

(11%)

Interest in cost of sales (19,149)

(21,548)

(11%)

(59,610)

(62,681)

(5%)

Purchase accounting adjustments -

(3,855)

(100%)

-

(9,975)

(100%)

Gross margin, exlcuding one-time inventory charge $ 76,738

$ 97,203

(21%)

$ 223,503

$ 255,140

(12%)

Gross margin percentage, excluding one-time inventory charge 16.5%

18.2%

(9%)

16.2%

17.9%

(10%)

One-time inventory charge $ (6,631)

-

-

$ (6,631)

-

-

Gross margin $ 70,107

$ 97,203

(28%)

$ 216,872

$ 255,140

(15%)

Gross margin percentage 15.1%

18.2%

(17%)

15.7%

17.9%

(12%)

























Number of homes closed























California 292

301

(3%)

860

779

10%

Arizona 128

108

19%

322

336

(4%)

Nevada 78

80

(3%)

219

245

(11%)

Colorado 92

124

(26%)

376

362

4%

Washington 90

118

(24%)

242

350

(31%)

Oregon 110

159

(31%)

313

403

(22%)

Texas 205

163

26%

645

400

61%

Total 995

1,053

(6%)

2,977

2,875

4%

























Average sales price of homes closed























California $ 614,800

$ 668,800

(8%)

$ 620,300

$ 655,400

(5%)

Arizona 352,600

317,500

11%

340,800

312,800

9%

Nevada 506,600

622,700

(19%)

510,500

592,700

(14%)

Colorado 460,300

440,100

5%

439,600

433,900

1%

Washington 665,400

686,300

(3%)

656,600

628,900

4%

Oregon 394,000

436,700

(10%)

411,600

452,900

(9%)

Texas 268,400

264,400

2%

269,800

259,400

4%

Average $ 467,100

$ 506,700

(8%)

$ 464,200

$ 495,400

(6%)

























Number of net new home orders























California 279

295

(5%)

923

915

1%

Arizona 125

118

6%

370

344

8%

Nevada 90

94

(4%)

250

318

(21%)

Colorado 104

100

4%

459

404

14%

Washington 64

77

(17%)

277

392

(29%)

Oregon 85

145

(41%)

295

553

(47%)

Texas 193

172

12%

730

451

62%

Total 940

1,001

(6%)

3,304

3,377

(2%)

























Average number of sales locations























California 35

36

(3%)

37

29

28%

Arizona 9

6

50%

9

6

50%

Nevada 13

15

(13%)

13

13

0%

Colorado 11

12

(8%)

11

14

(21%)

Washington 9

10

(10%)

9

9

0%

Oregon 16

15

7%

17

15

13%

Texas 21

22

(5%)

22

16

38%

Total 114

116

(2%)

118

102

16%





(1) Adjusted homebuilding gross margin is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. It is used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions regarding sales pricing, construction and development pace, product mix and other operating decisions. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on homebuilding gross margin and allows investors to make better comparisons with our competitors.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited)

As of September 30,

2019

2018

% Chg











Backlog of homes sold but not closed at end of period









California 315

451

(30%) Arizona 206

169

22% Nevada 125

159

(21%) Colorado 217

214

1% Washington 76

133

(43%) Oregon 110

222

(50%) Texas 319

248

29% Total 1,368

1,596

(14%)











Dollar amount of homes sold but not closed at end of period (in thousands)









California $196,367

$327,838

(40%) Arizona 75,075

53,585

40% Nevada 55,416

94,053

(41%) Colorado 100,754

92,315

9% Washington 48,375

83,256

(42%) Oregon 49,755

81,270

(39%) Texas 88,192

68,267

29% Total $613,934

$800,584

(23%)











Lots owned and controlled at end of period (1)





















Lots owned









California 2,886

3,648

(21%) Arizona 3,331

3,756

(11%) Nevada 2,407

2,745

(12%) Colorado 578

1,006

(43%) Washington 1,391

1,538

(10%) Oregon 2,588

2,613

(1%) Texas 4,468

3,199

40% Total 17,649

18,505

(5%)











Lots controlled









California 1,322

1,709

(23%) Arizona 660

651

1% Nevada 629

-

NM Colorado 2,260

2,368

(5%) Washington 617

710

(13%) Oregon 1,665

1,307

27% Texas 4,440

3,885

14% Total 11,593

10,630

9%























Total lots owned and controlled









California 4,208

5,357

(21%) Arizona 3,991

4,407

(9%) Nevada 3,036

2,745

11% Colorado 2,838

3,374

(16%) Washington 2,008

2,248

(11%) Oregon 4,253

3,920

8% Texas 8,908

7,084

26% Total 29,242

29,135

0%





(1) Certain lots in California, Texas, Arizona and Washington are consolidated on the Company's accompanying balance sheet in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 470, Debt ("ASC 470"). Included in lots owned are 425 lots in California, 1,007 lots in Texas, 1,931 lots in Arizona, and 72 lots in Washington that are associated with land banking transactions that are consolidated on the Company's accompanying balance sheet in accordance with ASC 470.

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 9,480

$ 26,558

$ 28,050

$ 57,341 Interest incurred

$ 25,449

$ 24,725

$ 73,439

$ 66,791 Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 41,746

$ 66,175

$ 115,373

$ 170,302 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

8.9%

12.4%

8.3%

11.9% Ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred

1.6

2.7

1.6

2.5





(1) Adjusted EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders plus (i) provision for income taxes, (ii) interest expense, (iii) amortization of capitalized interest included in cost of sales, (iv) stock based compensation, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, (vii) cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures, (viii) equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures, (ix) transaction expenses, and (x) (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to the Company's investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because adjusted EBITDA is a widely utilized indicator of a company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table:



(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of operating revenue.







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 9,480

$ 26,558

$ 28,050

$ 57,341 Provision for income taxes

4,795

8,990

13,548

19,580 Interest expense

















Interest incurred

25,449

24,725

73,439

66,791

Interest capitalized

(25,449)

(24,725)

(73,439)

(66,791) Amortization of capitalized interest included in cost of sales

19,149

22,009

59,610

63,227 Stock based compensation

2,233

2,406

6,961

7,593 Depreciation and amortization

815

1,807

2,356

5,779 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments

-

3,855

-

9,975 Cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures

3,811

1,081

5,068

4,896 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

(353)

(531)

(2,643)

(1,996) Transaction expenses

-

-

990

3,907 Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,816

-

1,433

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,746

$ 66,175

$ 115,373

$ 170,302

WILLIAM LYON HOMES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Reconcilation of Adjusted Net Income:

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 9,480

$ 26,558

$ 28,050

$ 57,341 Add: Transaction expenses

-

-

990

3,907 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,816

-

1,433

- Add: One-time inventory charge

6,631

-

6,631

- Add: Costs associated with staff reductions

-

-

1,173

- Less: Income tax (provision) applicable to transaction expenses

-

-

(221)

(840) Less: Income tax benefit applicable to loss on extinguishment of debt

(390)

-

(320)

- Less: Income tax (provision) applicable to one-time inventory charge

(1,426)

-

(1,482)

- Less: Income tax (provision) applicable to costs associated with staff reductions

-

-

(262)

- Net income, adjusted for transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, one-time inventory charge, and costs associated with staff reductions, net of tax benefit (provision)

$ 16,111

$ 26,558

$ 35,991

$ 60,408 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

39,171,746

39,160,894

38,944,008

39,581,986 Adjusted net income per diluted share

$ 0.41

$ 0.68

$ 0.92

$ 1.53







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Reconcilation of Adjusted Pre-Tax Income:

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Income before provision for income taxes

$ 22,305

$ 40,804

$ 60,622

$ 91,218 Add: Transaction expenses

-

-

990

3,907 Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,816

-

1,433

- One-time inventory charge

6,631

-

6,631

- Staff reorganization costs

-

-

1,173

- Pre-tax income, adjusted for transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs associated with staff reductions

$ 30,752

$ 40,804

$ 70,849

$ 95,125