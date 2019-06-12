William M. Daley Joins BNY Mellon as Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has appointed William M. Daley as a Vice Chairman with oversight of Government Affairs, Communications, Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility. Mr. Daley joined the company today, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Charles W. Scharf, and is a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"I have known Bill for many years and know the great value he will bring to BNY Mellon. Bill is a seasoned executive who has spent his entire career at the intersection of business, government and public service. Clients and government leaders are looking to leaders such as BNY Mellon to help influence the evolution of our industry and to make a positive impact around the world. Bill's role is critical to ensuring we remain a global leader in our industry and a trusted corporate citizen, and we are thrilled to attract a leader of his caliber to our organization," said Mr. Scharf.

Mr. Scharf added, "Businesses that underestimate the premium that clients, consumers and employees place on strong corporate citizenship do so at their own risk. Failure to clearly identify and articulate corporate values and positions on critical social issues will result in a company losing relevance in today's business environment."

Mr. Daley's distinguished career includes two cabinet-level appointments – Chief of Staff to President Obama in 2011-2012 and Secretary of Commerce during the Clinton administration from 1997-2000. In addition, he has held several high-level executive positions in the private sector, including Vice Chair, Chairman of the Midwest Region and Head of the Office of Corporate Responsibility for JP Morgan Chase; President of SBC Communications (now known as AT&T); Partner at the law firm of Mayer, Brown & Platt; and President and Chief Operating Officer of Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.

Mr. Daley has also served on the boards of a number of corporate, academic, medical, charitable and civic organizations, and is a recognized authority on business and economic growth, global competitiveness and international trade.

"BNY Mellon, given its role in the global capital markets, is uniquely positioned to offer a perspective on issues that blur the lines between business, economics, society and community engagement. Fundamental shifts in the world's business landscape are redefining the future, and I look forward to working with the many talented executives within the business, our clients and our policymakers around the world to make a positive impact, strengthen and protect the reputation of the company and be a strong corporate citizen," said Mr. Daley.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

