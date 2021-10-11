William McBride, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William McBride, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Educator for his remarkable contributions to the field of Education and in recognition of his role as an Arthur G. Hansen Distinguished Professor at Purdue University.

William McBride, Ph.D.

Garnering over fifty years of experience in the field of education, Dr. William McBride has led an impressive career. Throughout his acclaimed career, Dr. McBride has gained extensive expertise in the areas of Social and Political Philosophy, Legal Philosophy, and Continental European Philosophy. In his previous years, Dr. McBride taught at Yale University for nearly a decade and has lectured at Northwestern University, Sofia University in Bulgaria, and the Korcula Summer School.

Encountering people with a different professional orientation that they have thought superior to all others, Dr. McBride distinguishes this crucial factor as one of the prime challenges he has faced throughout his career. When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. McBride notes the importance of retaining a commitment to the truth as he or she sees it, and not be daunted by initial setbacks, if such there are, in seeking employment.



An academic scholar, Dr. McBride earned an AB from Georgetown University. Thereafter, Dr. McBride attended the University of Lille from 1959 to 1960, where he was a Fulbright Fellow. Later, Dr. McBride attended Yale University where he obtained his Master of Arts degree as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow in 1962. He then went on to receive his Ph.D. at Yale in 1964 and was awarded a Social Science Research Council Fellowship.



Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. McBride is an active member of several international and national scholarly organizations including the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), of which he was President from 2008-2013; the International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences; and the North American Society for Social Philosophy, of which he is past President.



In light of his professional achievements, Dr. McBride has been recognized by several elite organizations for his exemplary work in the field including Who's Who in America; Who's Who in America Education; Who's Who in the Midwest; Who's Who in the World. He served as the first American Secretary-General and then President of the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), and gained an immense amount of international connections that led to these positions. Dr. McBride has established himself as a prominent figure in professional philosophy.



A respected voice in his field, Dr. McBride is well-known for sharing his breadth of expertise. He is the author of several written works including "From Yugoslav Praxis to Global Pathos," "Social and Political Philosophy," and "Social Theory at a Crossroads."



In his spare time, Dr. McBride enjoys traveling and considers himself a news buff.



In looking to the future, Dr. McBride hopes to publish at least one more book, preferably more, while continuing professional involvement globally.



Dr. McBride dedicates this recognition to Gerard F. Yates.



For further information, please visit https://www.purdue.edu/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

