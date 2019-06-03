William McIvor, Seniorlink's Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, to Speak at the d.health Summit 2019 Aging Innovation Conference

McIvor will present "Designing Technology for Caregivers" at d.health's "Transforming the Way We Care" pre-summit on Monday, June 10th in Cambridge, Massachusetts. McIvor will discuss critical factors in the development of technologies that engage family caregivers and improve patient outcomes.

BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce that William McIvor, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, will speak at the 5th Annual d.health Summit: Aging Innovation Conference. The event has become a national forum for leaders in the health and technology industries to discuss innovative ideas and technologies designed to improve the quality of life for the aging population in the U.S.

As part of the "Designing Technology for Caregivers" session, McIvor will speak to how technology built to support family caregivers and clinical care teams resulted in improved communication and coordination — and overall, stronger collaboration. McIvor's leadership experience leveraging technology to support family caregivers and healthcare professionals in both the private and public sector will inform his presentation.

"The most promising new technologies for family caregivers provide partners across the healthcare spectrum insight into the home and amass actionable data critical to improving healthcare," said McIvor. "I applaud d.health for dedicating an entire day to the topic of transforming care and recognizing the value of the untapped, incredibly committed workforce of 44 million caregivers nationwide."

Following the session, McIvor will also lead a guided workshop on tech-enabled caregiving Registration for the pre-summit can be found here: http://www.dhealthsummit.org/transforming-the-way-we-care/

More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com. Details on the d.health summit can be found at www.dhealthsummit.org.

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on transforming care management in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine proprietary collaboration technology, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams who work in partnership with family caregivers to meaningfully lower costs and improve consumer engagement and satisfaction for risk-bearing provider and payer organizations. Learn more at www.seniorlink.com.

