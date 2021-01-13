William Means Real Estate Records Best Year in 87-Year History

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Means Real Estate announced that 2020 was the best in the company's 87-year history with $308 million in overall sales, a 45% increase over 2019. This is the highest recorded sales increase of any boutique company in Charleston. They represented the highest sales number of homes priced at $3M or more for a boutique firm with more than $250M in overall sales. This included homes all over the Charleston area including South of Broad, Sullivan's Island, Kiawah Island and more.

"This record-breaking achievement solidifies our position as the top firm in Charleston luxury real estate," said Helen Geer, President and Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate. "During the past year, the housing market led to an increase in buyers from around the country moving to the Charleston area. These clients sought out the services of our established team of agents and trusted our firm to help them call the Lowcountry home."

Some of William Means most impressive designations in 2020 include: Number one boutique firm in sales and sides in the I'On community in Mt. Pleasant. Number one boutique firm in sales and sides for Belle Hall in Mt. Pleasant. Number one boutique firm in sales on Sullivan's Island. Number two firm in sales and sides South of Broad in downtown Charleston. Number two firm in sales on the peninsula of Charleston inside the Crosstown.

The firm's agent designations for specific area sales in 2020 include: Jane Dowd was the top agent in West Ashley inside Highway 526 with $16.9 million in area sales, nearly double the sales of any other agent in the area. Michelle McQuillan was the top agent in I'On with $16.9 million in neighborhood sales and ranked as the second agent in Mt. Pleasant, south of the Isle of Palms Connector. Lyles Geer was ranked as the third agent South of Broad in downtown Charleston and among the top agents on the peninsula of Charleston inside the Crosstown.

In addition, eight of the firm's agents achieved more than $10M in sales including Alex Brener, Beverly Burris, Will Dammeyer, Martha Freshley, Bonnie Geer, Helen Geer, Harrison Gilchrist, and Jane Milner. Three agents achieved more than $20M including Jane Dowd, Michelle McQuillan and Kalyn Smythe. Lyles Geer achieved more than $30M in sales.

William Means significant real estate transactions boosted sales during 2020, including:

South of Broad

31 E Battery for $5,500,000.

10 King Street for $4,700,000.

19 King Street for $4,350,000.

Sullivan's Island

1765 Atlantic Avenue for $6,290,000.

2256 Myrtle Avenue for $3,300,000.

2902 Ion Avenue for $3,263,393.

West Ashley

18 Broughton Road for $3,400,000.

James Island

207 Stono Drive for $4,750,000.

42 Picard Way for $3,398,000.

Kiawah Island

29 Rhetts Bluff Road for $4,000,000.

William Means Real Estate is an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate and one of the most established firms in the Charleston, S.C. area. Learn more about William Means or contact 843-577-6651.

About William Means Real Estate

Founded in 1933, William Means Real Estate is one of Charleston's oldest real estate companies and an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. Established in 1995, Christie's International Real Estate is the world's leading expert on high-end real estate with a network of 940 offices in 49 countries worldwide. William Means Real Estate has an office on Broad Street in downtown Charleston and another in Mount Pleasant to assist clients in the East Cooper area. For more information, visit charlestonrealestate.com.

