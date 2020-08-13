William Means Remains Top Luxury Real Estate Company With Record-Breaking Sales in Three Charleston Areas

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Means Real Estate, an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, announces that it has achieved more than $161 million in company-wide sales so far in 2020 and of that number $38 million was in July.

"During this time, it is a true testament to our strong team of agents that we are continuing to represent the sales of luxury properties in Charleston," said Helen Geer, President and Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate. "Our discerning clientele trust us not only as homebuyers but also to handle the sale of their homes in this competitive market."

William Means is the only real estate company in Charleston with more than $150 million in closed sales with an average home sales price of more than $1 million. The company has recorded the number one sale in three separate Charleston areas: Sullivan's Island, West Ashley, and Historic James Island, making William Means the top firm in Charleston for homes sold over $3 million.

Sullivan's Island – William Means represented the seller and the buyer of 1765 Atlantic Avenue for $6,290,000 .

represented the seller and the buyer of 1765 Atlantic Avenue for . West Ashley – William Means represented the seller and the buyer of 14 Jamestown Road in The Crescent for $4,850,000 .

represented the seller and the buyer of 14 Jamestown Road in The Crescent for . Historic James Island – William Means represented the buyer of 207 Stono Drive in Riverland Terrace for $4,750,000 .

"The Charleston real estate market has shown incredible desirability even through a terrible world event," said Drew Grossklaus, Sales Director and East Cooper Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate. "Our success is due to buyers and sellers of all properties trusting William Means and our agents through this robust market and we see no signs of it slowing down for the rest of the year."

About William Means Real Estate

Founded in 1933, William Means Real Estate is one of Charleston's oldest real estate companies and an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. Established in 1995, Christie's International Real Estate is the world's leading expert on high-end real estate with a network of 940 offices in 49 countries worldwide. William Means Real Estate has an office on Broad Street in downtown Charleston and another in Mount Pleasant to assist clients in the East Cooper area. For more information, visit charlestonrealestate.com.

