William Ohs Acquires Draper DBS

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Ohs is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Draper DBS, merging two companies that are well-established and respected in the luxury cabinet industry. "The combination of Draper DBS and William Ohs brings together the ideas and manufacturing concepts of two legendary visionaries in the luxury kitchen market. The combined synergies create both exciting and unparalleled opportunities moving forward," says Rick Casey, VP of Manufacturing at William Ohs. As the organizations transform into one, they will be adding new resources for their clients, providing valuable options for home upgrades and remodeling.

Draper DBS

William Ohs and Draper DBS will be able to provide the same detail-oriented approach to a larger market while capitalizing on increased manufacturing efficiencies. "We have invested more than $2 million in advanced manufacturing equipment over the last two years in preparation for increased production. Our factory is now equipped with a state-of-the-art machining center, an integrated inventory management system, and an automated sanding and finish line. Beyond the factory capability, we continue working on the order processing and customer service piece of our operation by expanding our capabilities with Advanceware 3D and Cabinetvision," says President Bret Kaup. Both the William Ohs and Draper DBS brands are excited for what the future holds and look forward to crafting the finest custom cabinetry in the United States in the months and years to come.

About William Ohs

William Ohs, based in Denver, Colorado, has been providing custom, handcrafted furniture and home stylings since 1972. Founded by Bill Ohs, an industry pioneer, their company has since expanded to serve a wide variety of styles and homes, focusing primarily on kitchen renovation, remodeling, and building. William Ohs is known to create some of the finest kitchens available, and they look forward to continuing this tradition. Robert Cilli, the president of William Ohs Showrooms said, "I have admired the quality of design and craftsmanship at DBS for many years. We are all very excited about the opportunities that this partnership opens up for both companies."

About Draper DBS

Draper DBS is a custom cabinet shop in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that has meticulous attention to detail and the highest standards of quality, courtesy, and service — no assembly line, no stock of cabinets, and no shortcuts taken. They put their craftsmanship to work by creating the highest quality kitchens, bathrooms, libraries, bars and more. Draper DBS has years of experience and their pride for their work shows through in the finished product. "I am excited and humbled to be drawn into the most creative act of wood joinery in the industry — the dovetailing of the crafts, hearts, and creative legacies of Draper DBS and William Ohs. This will be an intertwining of their combined strengths, histories, and visions to cultivate the future inspirations of all those who love great and evolving furnishing design," says William Draper, founder of Draper DBS.

Learn more about this partnership of William Ohs and Draper DBS and discover their home options when you contact their team today.

Contact Information

WilliamOhs.com

DraperDBS.com

Name: Bret Kaup

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 303.371.6550

SOURCE William Ohs