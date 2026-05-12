William O'Neil Securities Appoints Brian Williamson as Managing Director, Electronic Trading

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William O'Neil Securities (WONS) today announced that Brian Williamson has joined the firm as Managing Director, Electronic Trading, based in Boston. He will lead the continued growth of William O'Neil Securities Electronic Trading (WOSET), a key strategic initiative focused on delivering advanced electronic trading solutions to institutional clients globally. WOSET's algorithms are built on William O'Neil + Co.'s decades-long legacy of data-driven market research and systematic investment methodology. Drawing on research analyzing more than 30,000 market factors, the platform's price-predicting algorithms dynamically adjust execution schedules around VWAP and TWAP benchmarks with the goal of delivering consistent plus-alpha performance and improved execution outcomes for institutional investors.

Williamson brings more than 25 years of experience in electronic trading, sales leadership, and institutional relationship management. Most recently, he served as Head of Sales at UBS Execution Hub, where he drove significant revenue growth and expanded the firm's institutional client base. He previously held senior leadership roles at Luminex Trading and Analytics, Liquidnet, and The Boston Company Asset Management.

"WOSET is a strategic priority for our firm, and Brian's deep industry relationships and expertise in electronic trading will help accelerate our growth," said Greg Jannetta, Chief Executive Officer of William O'Neil Securities. "His ability to pair innovative technology with a client-first approach makes him an outstanding addition to our team."

"I'm excited to join William O'Neil Securities and help expand the reach of WOSET," said Williamson. "By combining data-driven execution, seamless workflow integration, and strong client partnerships, we are well positioned to deliver meaningful value to institutional investors worldwide."

Williamson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Legal Studies from Trinity College and holds FINRA Series 24, 7, 63, and 99 licenses.

About William O'Neil Securities

William O'Neil Securities is a full-service institutional broker-dealer providing high-touch and electronic equity trading services to institutional investors. The firm combines experienced traders, advanced technology, and data-driven insights to help clients achieve best execution. William O'Neil Securities is an affiliate of William O'Neil + Company, a global independent equity research and advisory firm serving institutional investors.

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SOURCE William O’Neil Securities